Morning Leadoff - July 15, 2021

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Three Bismarck swimmers were double qualifiers for the Region 6 AAU Junior Olympic Swimming and Diving Championships. They qualified at the state meet at Jamestown and will swim in the regional meet at Hillside Pool. Teams from South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming will also compete at the regional event. Bismarck's double qualifiers are Jay Cofell and John Elsbernd in the 13-14-year-old boys division and Terri Leupp in the girls 10-and-under division.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Luis Gomez and Don Drysdale each started five All-Star Games. Max Scherzer joined Randy Johnson and Jim Palmer as four-time All-Star Game starters.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

July 15

1912 — Jim Thorpe wins the decathlon at the Stockholm Olympics and, in the closing ceremony, Sweden's King Gustav proclaims Thorpe the world's greatest athlete.

1922 — Gene Sarazen shoots a final-round 68 to beat out Bobby Jones and John Black for the U.S. Open golf championship.

1923 — Amateur Bobby Jones beats Bobby Cruikshank by two strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open golf title.