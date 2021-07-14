Morning Leadoff - July 15, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 15
Auto racing: Dakota Classic Modified Tour (championship night), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 2, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Reps at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Indoor Football League: Frisco Fighters at Bismarck Bucks, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Phil Brown Classic, Jamestown; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Watford City.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown Tournament; Minot Metros at Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Municipal.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 18
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 18
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — British Open
5 a.m.
GOLF — British Open
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Barbasol Championship
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
5 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Reid Jungling and Jay Flaa took turns inflicting damage as the Mandan Chiefs swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from Devils Lake at Memorial Ballpark. Jungling pitched a one-hitter as Mandan prevailed 10-0 in a six-inning first game. At the plate he rapped two home runs and two doubles and drove in five runs. He added three more hits and three RBIs in the second game, a 16-0 five-inning blowout, but Flaa was the big noise. Flaa hit for the cycle in the nightcap, driving in seven runs.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Six runs was enough for Garrison-Max to claim the first game of a home Legion baseball doubleheader with Velva, but not nearly enough in the rematch. Jared Klabunde pitched G-M to a 6-3 victory in the first game, but Velva swatted 15 hits in the nightcap to win 16-6. Velva's Cullen Keller and Seth Gaugler hit home runs, Keller in the first game and Gaugler in the second. Gaugler was 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the nightcap.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Three Bismarck swimmers were double qualifiers for the Region 6 AAU Junior Olympic Swimming and Diving Championships. They qualified at the state meet at Jamestown and will swim in the regional meet at Hillside Pool. Teams from South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming will also compete at the regional event. Bismarck's double qualifiers are Jay Cofell and John Elsbernd in the 13-14-year-old boys division and Terri Leupp in the girls 10-and-under division.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Luis Gomez and Don Drysdale each started five All-Star Games. Max Scherzer joined Randy Johnson and Jim Palmer as four-time All-Star Game starters.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 15
1912 — Jim Thorpe wins the decathlon at the Stockholm Olympics and, in the closing ceremony, Sweden's King Gustav proclaims Thorpe the world's greatest athlete.
1922 — Gene Sarazen shoots a final-round 68 to beat out Bobby Jones and John Black for the U.S. Open golf championship.
1923 — Amateur Bobby Jones beats Bobby Cruikshank by two strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open golf title.
1927 — Bobby Jones wins the British Open shooting a championship record 7-under 285 at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. It's the second straight Open title for the amateur, who goes wire-to-wire for a six-stroke victory over Aubrey Boomer and Fred Dobson.
1945 — Byron Nelson defeats Sam Byrd in the final round of the PGA golf tournament.
1961 — Arnold Palmer shoots a 284 at Royal Birkdale to win his first British Open title.
1967 — Argentina's Roberto DeVicenzo wins the British Open by two strokes over defending champion Jack Nicklaus.
1972 — Lee Trevino wins his second consecutive British Open title by beating Jack Nicklaus by one stroke.
1978 — Jack Nicklaus shoots a 281 at St. Andrews to win his third and final British Open.
1984 — Hollis Stacy wins her third U.S. Women's Open golf title, beating Rosie Jones by one stroke.
1990 — Betsy King overcomes an 11-shot deficit over the final 33 holes to win her second consecutive U.S. Women's Open as Patty Sheehan blows an eight-shot lead over the final 23 holes.
1991 — Sandhi Ortiz-DelValle becomes the first woman to officiate a men's professional basketball game, working a United States Basketball League game between the New Haven Skyhawks and the Philadelphia Spirit.
2000 — Lennox Lewis stops Francois Botha at 2:39 of the second round to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in London.
2007 — BYU star Daniel Summerhays becomes the first amateur winner in Nationwide Tour history. Summerhays scores a two-stroke victory over Chad Collins and Chris Nallen in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
2007 — The Philadelphia Phillies lose their 10,000 game, 10-2 to St. Louis. The franchise, born in 1883 as the Philadelphia Quakers and later called the Blue Jays in the mid-1940s, fall to 8,810-10,000.
2008 — Justin Morneau slides home just in time on Michael Young's sacrifice fly in the 15th inning, giving the American League a 4-3 victory in the All-Star game at Yankee stadium.
2010 — Rory McIlroy, a 21-year-old from Northern Ireland, ties the major championship record by shooting a 9-under 63 in the opening round of the British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
2010 — Caster Semenya wins her first race since being cleared to return to competition after undergoing gender tests, winning the 800 meters in a modest time against a weak field at a low-key meet in Finland.
2018 — Novak Djokovic wins his fourth Wimbledon title with a 6-2, 6-2 7-6 (3) victory over Kevin Anderson. It's Djokovic's 13th major trophy, the fourth-highest total in the history of men's tennis, trailing only Roger Federer's 20, Rafael Nadal's 17 and Pete Sampras' 14. At No. 21, Djokovic is the lowest-ranked Wimbledon titlist since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.
2018 — France wins its second World Cup title with a 4-2 win over Croatia in a dramatic final in Moscow.
