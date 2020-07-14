Morning Leadoff - July 15, 2020

1984 — Hollis Stacy wins her third U.S. Women's Open golf title, beating Rosie Jones by one stroke.

1990 — Betsy King overcomes an 11-shot deficit over the final 33 holes to win her second consecutive U.S. Women's Open. Patty Sheehan blows an eight-shot lead over the final 23 holes.

1991 — Sandhi Ortiz-DelValle becomes the first woman to officiate a men's professional basketball game, working a U.S. Basketball League game between the New Haven Skyhawks and the Philadelphia Spirit.

2000 — Lennox Lewis stops Francois Botha at 2:39 of the second round to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in London.

2005 — Michelle Wie misses a chance to play in the Masters when BYU junior Clay Ogden birdies four of the first five holes and never lets up in handing the 15-year-old high school junior a 5-and-4 loss in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur Public Links. The loss ends Wie's hopes of winning the men's Publinx, which would have allowed her to become the first woman to get an invitation to the Masters.