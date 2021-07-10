Morning Leadoff - July 11, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 11
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Senators at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
Monday, July 12
Basketball: Lions All-Star Basketball Games, 5:30/7:30 p.m., Legacy High School.
Legion baseball: Minot Vistas at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.; Minot Metros at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
4 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Strike Derby (Taped)
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UTour de France, Stage 15
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Scottish Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA John Deere Classic
1:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour John Deere Classic
GOLF — LPGA Marathon Classic
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions U.S. Senior Open
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
Noon
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Houston
1 p.m.
BSN – Detroit at Minnesota
2 p.m.
MLBN — All-Star Futures Game
6 p.m.
ESPN — MLB Draft: Day 1
MLBN — MLB Draft: Day 1
NBA FINALS
7 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Milwaukee, Game 3
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: Hamburg European Open, Singles & Doubles Final
8 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon, Gentlemen's Championship/Mixed Doubles Championship
WNBA
Noon
ABC — Las Vegas at Dallas
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Seattle
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Mandan Chiefs finished 2-1 in a round-robin Legion baseball tournament in Pierre, S.D. They overpowered Brandon Valley, S.D., 11-3 via an eight-run rule. Ryan Sandvick went the distance on the mound to pick up the pitching victory. Tyler Johns and Jay Flaa knocked in three runs apiece to back Sandvick. Johns belted two singles and a double and Flaa singled twice. With the victory, Mandan stands 25-9 on the season.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Three Bismarck Bombers pitchers were unable to stem the tide as visiting Washburn clubbed its way to a 19-9 Legion baseball victory. Washburn cracked 17 hits, Luke Schafer leading the way with four. Craig Becker collected three hits for the winners. Tom Ternes logged four hits for the Bombers, now 0-5.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Guy Otteson of Bismarck fired a two-over-par 74 to take a four-shot lead in the North Dakota Junior Golf Tournament at the Jamestown Country Club. Otteson's 36-38 was four shots better than the 48 of runnerup and fellow Bismarcker Tom Parson. In third with 79s were John Goff, Fargo, and Jay Melland, Lisbon.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Babe Ruth holds the major-league career record for slugging percentage at .689. Ted Williams is second at .633.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 11
1914 — Babe Ruth makes his major league pitching debut for the Boston Red Sox against Cleveland, getting the 4-3 victory over the Indians.
1950 — Red Schoendienst hits a home run in the 14th inning to give the NL a 4-3 victory in the All-Star game.
1967 — Tony Perez homers in the 15th inning off Catfish Hunter to give the National League a 2-1 win in the longest game in All-Star history.
1979 — Renaldo Nehemiah of the United States sets a Pan American Games record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.20 seconds.
1981 — Britain's Sebastian Coe breaks his own world record in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:12.18 in a meet in Oslo, Norway. Seven runners shatter the 3-minute, 51-second barrier in the mile led by Steve Ovett at 3:49.25. Steve Scott finishes third and sets an American record in 3:49.68.
1985 — Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros becomes the first pitcher in major league history to reach 4,000 strikeouts when he fans New York's Danny Heep in the sixth inning.
1992 — Treboh Joe, a 9-year-old gelding, makes harness racing history by losing his 162nd consecutive race. Treboh Joe finishes fourth to break the North American record of 161 straight losses held by Shiaway Moses.
1993 — Alain Prost gets his 50th Formula One victory by taking the British Grand Prix.
1995 — Maryland quarterback Scott Milanovich, the most prolific passer in school history, is suspended for eight games by the NCAA for gambling on college sports.
2008 — Spanish cyclist Manuel Beltran tests positive for the performance-enhancer EPO and is immediately kicked out of the Tour de France and suspended by his team, Liquigas.
2011 — So Yeon Ryu wins the U.S. Women's Open, defeating Hee Kyung Seo by three shots in a three-hole playoff. Ryu becomes the fifth South Korean to win the Open and the fourth in the last seven years.
2015 — Serena Williams wins her sixth title at the All England Club, beating Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4, 6-4 in the women's final. For Williams, it's her second "Serena Slam" — holding all four major titles at the same time. Overall, it's the 21st major title for Williams, one shy of Graf's Open era record.
2017 — Venus Williams reaches the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 10th time. The five-time champion at the All England Club advances by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 under a closed roof on Centre Court.
