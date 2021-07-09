Morning Leadoff - July 10, 2021

SCHEDULE
Saturday, July 10
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Indoor football: Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Senators at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Lincoln
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: Round 10
7 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience Camping World SRX Series
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Week 1: From Las Vegas
CYCLING
7 a.m.
NBC — Tour de France, Stage 14
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Scottish Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour John Deere Classic
1:30 p.m.
NBC — American Century Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour John Deere Classic
GOLF — LPGA Tour Marathon Classic
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions U.S. Senior Open
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
INTERNATIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Las Vegas
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
1 p.m.
BSN – Detroit at Minnesota
3 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Texas
6 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR N.Y. Yankees at Houston OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
9 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Hamburg European Open, Semifinals
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA Wimbledon, Ladies' Championship/Doubles Championship
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): North Dakota had little trouble with Saskatchewan, rolling to a 39-0 victory in the eighth annual Saskota Bowl at Rolla. The game matches all-star teams from both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. Jaden Pfeifer of North Prairie ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. Mark Zinke of Mandan also scored for North Dakota.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Washburn had little trouble in sweeping a Legion baseball doubleheader from Wing-Tuttle, winning 13-2 and 9-2. Luke Schafer held Wing-Tuttle to two runs on five hits in the first game, a feat that was duplicated by Gavin Hetletved in the second contest. James Miller drilled a home run and two doubles for Washburn in the first game. Ben Perkerewicz rapped three hits for Washburn in the rematch.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mandan, down 2-0 after five innings, rallied to claim a 3-2 road victory over Minot in Western Division American Legion baseball. The victory gives Mandan a 10-1 divisional record and avenged Post 40's only league loss of the season. Gary Jaskoviak went the distance to garner his fourth win in seven decisions. The loss went to Glenn Boyeff, who also pitched a complete game. There were only 10 hits in the game, nine of them singles. Chris Assel singled in the tying and winning runs for Mandan in the top of the eighth inning. Broque Peake rapped two hits and drove in the other run for Mandan. Minot slipped to 6-6 in the West.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vegas Golden Knights’ first selection in the 2017 NHL expansion draft was goaltender Calvin Pickard of the Colorado Avalance.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 10
1926 — Bobby Jones wins the U.S. Open golf tournament for the second time with a 293 total.
1934 — Carl Hubbell strikes out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in succession, but the American League comes back to win the All-Star game 9-7 at the Polo Grounds.
1936 — Philadelphia's Chuck Klein hits four home runs in a 9-6 10-inning victory over the Pirates at Pittsburgh's Forbes Field.
1951 — Britain's Randy Turpin defeats Sugar Ray Robinson in 15 rounds to win the world middleweight title and give Robinson his second loss in 135 bouts.
1971 — Lee Trevino rebounds from a double-bogey on the next to last hole with a birdie on the final hole to win the 100th British Open by one stroke over Lu Liang-Huan. Trevino, who won the U.S. Open a month earlier, is the fourth golfer to win both championships in the same year, joining Bobby Jones (1926, 1930), Gene Sarazen (1932), and Ben Hogan (1953).
1976 — Johnny Miller shoots a 66 in the final round to beat 19-year-old Spaniard Seve Ballesteros by six strokes to take the British Open. Ballesteros, who starts the final round two strokes ahead of Miller, shoots a 74 and ends tied for second place with Jack Nicklaus.
1992 — The Major Soccer League, the only major nationwide professional soccer competition in the United States, folds after 14 seasons.
1999 — Team USA wins the Women's World Cup over China in sudden death. The Americans win 5-4 in penalty kicks, with defender Brandi Chastain kicking in the game winner.
2010 — Paula Creamer wins her first major tournament, never giving up the lead during a steady final round of the U.S. Women's Open. Creamer shoots a final-round 2-under 69 for a 3-under 281 for the tournament.
2010 — Spain wins soccer's World Cup after an exhausting 1-0 victory in extra time over the Netherlands. In the end, it's Andres Iniesta breaking free and scoring a right-footed shot from 8 yards just past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.
2011 — The United States advances to the semifinals after one of the most exciting games ever at the Women's World Cup in Dresden, Germany. The U.S. beat Brazil 5-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie. Abby Wambach scores a thrilling goal to tie it in the 122nd minute, and goalkeeper Hope Solo denies the Brazilians again.
2016 — Andy Murray wins his second Wimbledon title by beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) on Centre Court.
2016 — Brittany Lang wins her first career major at the U.S. Women's Open when Anna Nordqvist touches the sand with her club in a bunker for a two-stroke penalty in the three-hole aggregate playoff. The penalty occurs on the second hole of the playoff and is not delivered to the players until they were on the final hole after officials review replays in the latest controversy at a USGA event. Lang seals the win with a short par putt on the final playoff hole, while Nordqvist makes bogey to lose by three shots.
2017 — An independent review of the scoring in Manny Pacquiao's contentious WBO welterweight world title loss to Jeff Horn confirms the outcome in favor of the Australian. A Philippines government department asked the WBO to review the refereeing and the judging of the so-called "Battle of Brisbane" in Australia on July 2 after Horn, fighting for his first world title, won a unanimous points decision against Pacquiao, an 11-time world champion. The WBO said three of the five independent judges who reviewed the bout awarded it to Horn, one awarded it to Pacquiao and one scored a draw.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com