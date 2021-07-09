Morning Leadoff - July 10, 2021

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA Hamburg European Open, Semifinals

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA Wimbledon, Ladies' Championship/Doubles Championship

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): North Dakota had little trouble with Saskatchewan, rolling to a 39-0 victory in the eighth annual Saskota Bowl at Rolla. The game matches all-star teams from both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. Jaden Pfeifer of North Prairie ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. Mark Zinke of Mandan also scored for North Dakota.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Washburn had little trouble in sweeping a Legion baseball doubleheader from Wing-Tuttle, winning 13-2 and 9-2. Luke Schafer held Wing-Tuttle to two runs on five hits in the first game, a feat that was duplicated by Gavin Hetletved in the second contest. James Miller drilled a home run and two doubles for Washburn in the first game. Ben Perkerewicz rapped three hits for Washburn in the rematch.