Morning Leadoff - July 1, 2020

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, July 1
Baseball: Fargo Post 400 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Reps at Watford City, 1 p.m.; Bismarck Capital B at Hazen, 5 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at Aberdeen Smittys, 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Baseball: Mandan A’s at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 2 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 5
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
5 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Velva at Garrison
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Hanwha at Kia
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
11 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: 3rd Places & Finals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Mandan Chiefs improved to 10-1 in the statewide American Legion standings with a 13-3, 12-2 doubleheader of Jamestown at Memorial Ballpark. Both games were shortened to five innings via the 10-run rule. Mandan pounded 16 hits in the first game, including a double and three singles by Andy Conlon. Sam Salveson, Aaron Janz and Brandon Austad all homered for Mandan. Janz went 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the second game. Salveson and Brett Bryan were the winning pitchers.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): For all of Virgil Hill's success as a boxer, there is one adversary who has always gotten the better of him: Don King. The Hill camp believes it happened again when Hill's manager, Bill Sorensen, was informed the Hill's WBA cruiserweight title bout against Fabrice Tiozzo, scheduled for July 29 in Phoenix, has been postponed. The reason given was an injury to Tiozzo's back, which Sorensen thinks is not legitimate.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Ollie Fiddler won four games in one day to lead Minot First Western Bank to a repeat title in the state Hall of Fame tournament at Harvey. Fiddler held Jamestown Tomahawk Lounge to three hits in a 3-0 championship game win. Earlier, he blanked Edgeley Cliff's 15-0, Devils Lake Knights of Columbus 3-0 and defeated Grand Forks McMenamy's 7-2.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jim Rice set the major-league single-season record with 36 double plays grounded into in 1984.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 1
1859 — Amherst defeats Williams 73-32 in the first intercollegiate baseball game. The game is played by Massachusetts Rules, a wide-open form of the sport commonly known as roundball and Amherst wins by reaching the pre-established score of 65 runs. Amherst exceeds 65-run limit during a 10-run 26th inning.
1903 — Maurice Garin wins the first stage of the first Tour de France bicycle race. Garin finishes 55 seconds ahead of Emile Pagie. The first stage, from Paris to Lyon, is 467 kilometers long, and takes 17 hours and 45 minutes, riding both day and night. Only 37 riders of 60 are able to complete the day's race.
1920 — Suzanne Lenglen of France becomes the first player to win three Wimbledon titles in one year, taking the singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
1932 — Helen Moody wins her fifth women's singles title in six years at Wimbledon, defeating Helen Jacobs 6-3, 6-1.
1938 — Don Budge defeats Henry Austin 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 to win the men's singles title and sweep the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon for the second straight year.
1951 — Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians pitches his third career no-hitter, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-1.
1951 — Beverly Hanson wins the Eastern Open by three strokes over Babe Zaharias in her first start on the LPGA Tour. Hanson is the only golfer to win a tournament in her first professional start.
1961 — Mickey Wright beats defending champion Betsy Rawls by six strokes to win the U.S. Women's Open.
1977 — Britain's Virginia Wade wins the singles title on the 100th anniversary of Wimbledon, defeating Betty Stove 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
1990 — Cathy Johnston completes a wire-to-wire performance, beating Patty Sheehan by two strokes to win the LPGA du Maurier Classic.
1995 — The NBA locks out its players at 12:01 a.m., the first work stoppage in league history.
2007 — Cristie Kerr wins the U.S. Women's Open by making only two bogeys over her final 45 holes. Kerr finishes at 5-under 279 for her 10th career victory.
2011 — The NBA locks out its players, a long-expected move putting the 2011-12 season in jeopardy.
2012 — Spain wins its third straight major soccer title, beating Italy 4-0 in the European Championship final in Kiev, Ukraine. The Spanish, who won the Euro 2008 title and World Cup title in 2010, posts the largest score in a Euro final.
2012 — Tiger Woods wins the AT&T National at Congressional in Bethesda, Md. for the 74th win of his career. That moves him past Jack Nicklaus into second place on the tour list, eight short of Sam Snead.
