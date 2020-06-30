Morning Leadoff - July 1, 2020

20 YEARS AGO (2000): For all of Virgil Hill's success as a boxer, there is one adversary who has always gotten the better of him: Don King. The Hill camp believes it happened again when Hill's manager, Bill Sorensen, was informed the Hill's WBA cruiserweight title bout against Fabrice Tiozzo, scheduled for July 29 in Phoenix, has been postponed. The reason given was an injury to Tiozzo's back, which Sorensen thinks is not legitimate.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Ollie Fiddler won four games in one day to lead Minot First Western Bank to a repeat title in the state Hall of Fame tournament at Harvey. Fiddler held Jamestown Tomahawk Lounge to three hits in a 3-0 championship game win. Earlier, he blanked Edgeley Cliff's 15-0, Devils Lake Knights of Columbus 3-0 and defeated Grand Forks McMenamy's 7-2.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jim Rice set the major-league single-season record with 36 double plays grounded into in 1984.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

July 1