You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff - Aug. 9, 2020

Morning Leadoff - Aug. 9, 2020

SCHEDULE

Sunday, Aug. 9

Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10

Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.

 

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: From Silverstone, United Kingdom

12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: NHRA Indy Nationals, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Michigan International Speedway

GOLF

11 a.m./2 p.m.

ESPN/CBS — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Final Round, San Francisco

12 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur:  Rockville, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, Sylvania, Ohio

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Portland Open, North Plains, Ore.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

1 p.m.

FSN -- Minnesota at Kansas City

6 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

NBA

2 p.m.

ABC — San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington Toronto

2 p.m.

NBC — Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis, Edmonton, Alberta

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 5: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 5

WNBA

2 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, Bradenton, Fla.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington vs. Indiana, Bradenton, Fla.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Doyle Radke has added another North Dakota Golf Association trophy to his impressive collection. The 72-year-old golfer from Minot defeated Mike Howell of Fargo 1 up at Apple Creek Country Club to earn top honors in the Palmer Division (ages 65-72) of the NDGA Seniors tournament. Previously, Radke earned eight titles while playing in the Nicklaus Division (ages 55-64).

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Larry Smith of Bismarck is off to a rousing start in his fourth World Horseshoe Tournament with a 5-0 mark and 10 games to go. Smith, 64, is the No. 2 -seeded C pitcher. En route to his 5-0 start, he hit 105 ringers in 200 shoes, a 52.5 ringer percentage. Smith's entry ringer percentage was 53.64. That put him at the upper end of the Senior C Class, which has pitchers ranging from 48.26 to 53.90 percent ringers. His tournament game ringer percentages have been 62.5, 52.5, 40.0, 37.5 and 70.0. He said 37.5 percent is pretty uncharacteristic for him, but noted 70 percent is unusual, too.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Williston and Grand Forks swimmers claimed the first individual victories at the North Dakota Long Course swimming championships at Hillside Pool. Both boys and girls meet records fell in the 1,500-meter special pre-tournament event. Mike Garrison of Grand Forks swam the metric mile in 20:10.8. Dawn Benth of Williston took the girls 1,500-meter race in a time of 23:32.6.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Kelly was the first Minnesota Twins manager to win the American League Manager of the Year award, winning the honor in 1991.

 

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shawn Paul
Bismarck Obituaries

Shawn Paul

Graveside services for Shawn Daniel Paul, 47 of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Galesburg, IL will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Memor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News