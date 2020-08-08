Morning Leadoff - Aug. 9, 2020

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Doyle Radke has added another North Dakota Golf Association trophy to his impressive collection. The 72-year-old golfer from Minot defeated Mike Howell of Fargo 1 up at Apple Creek Country Club to earn top honors in the Palmer Division (ages 65-72) of the NDGA Seniors tournament. Previously, Radke earned eight titles while playing in the Nicklaus Division (ages 55-64).

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Larry Smith of Bismarck is off to a rousing start in his fourth World Horseshoe Tournament with a 5-0 mark and 10 games to go. Smith, 64, is the No. 2 -seeded C pitcher. En route to his 5-0 start, he hit 105 ringers in 200 shoes, a 52.5 ringer percentage. Smith's entry ringer percentage was 53.64. That put him at the upper end of the Senior C Class, which has pitchers ranging from 48.26 to 53.90 percent ringers. His tournament game ringer percentages have been 62.5, 52.5, 40.0, 37.5 and 70.0. He said 37.5 percent is pretty uncharacteristic for him, but noted 70 percent is unusual, too.