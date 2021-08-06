Morning Leadoff - Aug. 7, 2021

SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 7
Auto racing: Monster Truck Spectacular (Night 2), Dacotah Speedway.
Indoor football: Bismarck at Iowa, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday. Aug. 8
Legion baseball: Central Plains Regional at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux City
MLB
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Houston
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — Port Adelaide at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176
3 p.m.
CNBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Week 5
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo (Welterweights)
CFL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at Edmonton
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational
GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinals
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Barracuda Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — American Harness Race Hambletonian Stakes
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Seattle at N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Houston
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
NFL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN and NFLN — 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
TENNIS
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington D.C.-ATP Semifinals & Women's Exhibition, San Jose-WTA Semifinals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck's game was rained out, but Grand Forks put on a show in the Midwest Plains Region 13-year-old Babe Ruth baseball tournament at Municipal Ballpark. Grand Forks pitchers Bayden Riplinger and Colin Hennessy combined for a no-hitter in a 13-2 five-inning victory over St. Paul, Minn.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Three high school golfers from Fargo and a former Mandan high school golfer from Mandan set the pace on the first day of the state amateur women's golf tournament at Prairie West golf course. Liz Kaler of Fargo North and Kristi Schaaf of Mandan shot 74s to lead the parade. A stroke back were Meredith Johnson, a recent Fargo North graduate, and Ashley Anderson of Fargo South. Schaaf golfs for Macalester College.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Scott Hewitt struck out 15 batters as Bismarck claimed a 7-1 victory in an interstate Legion baseball game at Pierre, S.D. Hewitt held Pierre to five hits. Russ Henegar led Bismarck's 15-hit attack with three singles. Doug Stewart, Brian Mayer and Glen Schmaltz added two hits apiece for Bismarck, now 31-9 on the year.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mariano Rivera holds the major-league career record with 652 saves. Trevor Hoffman is second with 601.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Aug. 7
1907 — Walter Johnson wins the first of his 417 victories, leading the Washington Senators past the Cleveland Indians 7-2.
1952 — Bion Shively, 74, drives Sharp Note to victory in the third heat of the Hambletonian Stakes.
1982 — Speed Bowl wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats with 25-year-old Tom Haughton in the sulky, the youngest to win the Hambletonian.
1983 — Norway's Grete Waitz takes the women's marathon in the first world track and field championships at Helsinki, Finland.
1992 — Sergei Bubka, the world record-holder and defending Olympic champion, fails to clear a height in the pole vault.
1999 — Wade Boggs becomes the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, connecting with a two-run shot in Tampa Bay's 15-10 loss to Cleveland.
2004 — Greg Maddux becomes the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.
2005 — Justin Gatlin dominates the 100 meters at the track and field championships in Helsinki. The Olympic champion wins in 9.88 seconds, finishing 0.17 seconds ahead of Michael Frater of Jamaica. The margin of victory is the largest in the 10 world championships held since the meet's inception in 1983.
2007 — San Francisco's Barry Bonds hits home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron's storied record. Noticeably absent are Commissioner Bud Selig and Aaron.
2012 — Aly Raisman becomes the first U.S. woman to win Olympic gold on floor. She picks up a bronze on balance beam on the final day of gymnastics at the London Olympics and just misses a medal in the all-around.
2016 — Jim Furyk becomes the first golfer to shoot a 58 in PGA Tour history. Three years after Furyk became the sixth player on tour with a 59, he takes it even lower in the Travelers Championship with a 12-under 58 in the final round.
2016 — Ichiro Suzuki triples off the wall for his 3,000th hit in the major leagues, becoming the 30th player to reach the milestone as the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7.
2016 — Manny Machado becomes the second player in major league history to homer in the first, second and third innings, driving in a career-high seven runs in a 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
