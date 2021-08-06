Morning Leadoff - Aug. 7, 2021

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

Aug. 7

1907 — Walter Johnson wins the first of his 417 victories, leading the Washington Senators past the Cleveland Indians 7-2.

1952 — Bion Shively, 74, drives Sharp Note to victory in the third heat of the Hambletonian Stakes.

1982 — Speed Bowl wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats with 25-year-old Tom Haughton in the sulky, the youngest to win the Hambletonian.

1983 — Norway's Grete Waitz takes the women's marathon in the first world track and field championships at Helsinki, Finland.

1992 — Sergei Bubka, the world record-holder and defending Olympic champion, fails to clear a height in the pole vault.

1999 — Wade Boggs becomes the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit, connecting with a two-run shot in Tampa Bay's 15-10 loss to Cleveland.

2004 — Greg Maddux becomes the 22nd pitcher in major league history to reach 300 victories, leading the Chicago Cubs to an 8-4 victory over San Francisco.