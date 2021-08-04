Morning Leadoff - Aug. 5, 2021

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning, scored five runs and went on to defeat Sioux Falls, S.D., 7-5 in the opening round of the Central Plains Region Legion baseball tournament in Dickinson. Aaron Janz led Mandan at the plate, going 3-for-5 with an RBI. Trevor Huck and Tanner Schaff each finished with two hits and an RBI. Dwight Mack walked three times, scored three runs and had an RBI. Despite wildness and a long rain delay, Mandan starting pitcher Jay Flaa pitched eight innings and claimed the win. He walked four, hit three batters, threw three wild pitches and struck out nine.