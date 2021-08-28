Morning Leadoff - Aug. 29, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Aug. 29
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Aug. 30
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Dickinson.
High school boys tennis: Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m., Mandan Middle School.
High school girls golf: Century Invitational, 10 a.m., Riverwood.
High school volleyball: Williston at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
College volleyball: Bismarck State at Dakota College-Bottineau, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Milwaukee at Minnesota
TV TODAY
CFL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Calgary at Winnipeg
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Omega European Masters
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA BMW Championship
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Ally Challenge
NBC — PGA Tour BMW Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB
Noon
TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta
1 p.m.
BSN – Milwaukee at Minnesota
3 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers OR Kansas City at Seattle
6 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Oakland
NFL PRESEASON
Noon
NFLN — Jacksonville at Dallas
3 p.m.
CBS — Miami at Cincinnati
NFLN — Las Vegas at San Francisco
5 p.m.
NFLN — New England at N.Y. Giants
7 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at Atlanta
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): A two-point conversion run by Tallen Berg in the third quarter proved to be the final points of the game as Edgeley-Kulm claimed a 20-19 football victory at Hankinson. Berg's two-pointer followed a 65-yard scoring run by Mason Madcke as the Rebels overcame a 19-12 deficit. The other E-K touchdowns came on a 47-yard interception return by Nathan Elhard and a 46-yard scoring pass from Beau Diegel to Berg.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Dickinson, seeking its first girls basketball win, gave Bismarck all it wanted before falling 67-60 in double overtime at the Karlgaard gym. Dickinson rallied to tie the game at 49 at the end of regulation. Both teams scored seven points in the first overtime, before BHS took command with 11 points in the second extra period. Miranda Boepple and Ashley Fridley gave Dickinson a solid 1-2 punch with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Bismarck's Emily Knoll paced all scorers with 22 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ed Heyes of Bismarck outshot more than 60 other participants in an open competition pistol match sponsored by the Grand Forks police department. Heyes shot an aggregate score of 1,112 out of a possible 1,200 in the Class A ranks. Winnipeg's police pistol team took first place in combat shooting and the Grand Forks police team placed first in the bullseye shooting match.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Gary Anderson holds the Minnesota Vikings’ single-season scoring record with 164 points in 1998.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Aug. 29
1885 — John L. Sullivan wins the first world heavyweight title under the Marquess of Queensbury rules when he beats Dominic McCaffrey in six rounds. The fight features 3-ounce gloves and 3-minute rounds.
1952 — Dr. Reginald Weir becomes the first black man to compete in the U.S. Tennis Championships, Weir appears two years after Althea Gibson breaks the color barrier in the tournament and loses in four sets to William Stucki.
1962 — A.C.'s Viking, driven by Sanders Russell, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.
1968 — Open tennis begins at the U.S. Tennis Championships. Billie Jean King wins the first stadium match at the U.S. Open and amateurs Ray Moore and Jim Osborne have upset wins over professionals. Moore beats No. 10 Andres Gimeno and Osborne defeats Barry MacKay, each in four sets.
1974 — Nineteen-year-old high school basketball star Moses Malone, signs a contract with the Utah Stars of the ABA to become the first player to go directly from high school into major professional basketball.
1978 — The USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. opens. Bjorn Borg beats Bob Hewitt in the first match 6-0, 6-2 in the best-of-three sets.
1987 — Charlie Whittingham becomes the first trainer to surpass 500 stakes wins when he sent Ferdinand to victory in the Cabrillo Handicap at Del Mar Racetrack.
1993 — Laffit Pincay Jr. wins the 8,000th race of his career aboard El Toreo in the seventh race at Del Mar racetrack to become the second thoroughbred jockey to ride 8,000 winners.
1993 — Brandie Burton's 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff edges Betsy King for the du Maurier Classic title, the LPGA tour's final major of the season.
1998 — Toms River, N.J., wins its first Little League World Series with a 12-9 victory over Kashima, Japan. Chris Cardone hits home runs in consecutive at-bats — including the game-deciding two-run shot.
2005 — Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova becomes the first U.S. Open defending women's champion to fall in the first round, losing 6-3, 6-2 to fellow Russian Ekaterina Bychkova on the first day of the U.S. Open.
2011 — Petra Kvitova becomes the first defending Wimbledon champion to lose in the first round at the U.S. Open, 7-6, 6-3 to Alexandra Dulgheru.
2013 — The NFL agrees to pay $765 million to settle lawsuits from thousands of former players who developed dementia or other concussion-related health problems they say were caused by the on-field violence. The settlement, unprecedented in sports, applies to all past NFL players and spouses of those who are deceased.
2015 — Usain Bolt anchors Jamaica to a fourth successive men's 4x100-meter title and adds to his record-breaking personal haul of IAAF World Championships gold medals to 11.
2018 — Wanheng Menayothin surpasses Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s 50-0 record, beating Pedro Taduran in a unanimous decision to improve to 51-0. The 32-year-old Menayothin (51-0, 18 KOs) won his 10th successful title defense of his WBC minimumweight belt that he won in November 2014.
