Morning Leadoff - Aug. 29, 2021

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ed Heyes of Bismarck outshot more than 60 other participants in an open competition pistol match sponsored by the Grand Forks police department. Heyes shot an aggregate score of 1,112 out of a possible 1,200 in the Class A ranks. Winnipeg's police pistol team took first place in combat shooting and the Grand Forks police team placed first in the bullseye shooting match.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Gary Anderson holds the Minnesota Vikings’ single-season scoring record with 164 points in 1998.

SPORTS HISTORY

By The Associated Press

Aug. 29

1885 — John L. Sullivan wins the first world heavyweight title under the Marquess of Queensbury rules when he beats Dominic McCaffrey in six rounds. The fight features 3-ounce gloves and 3-minute rounds.

1952 — Dr. Reginald Weir becomes the first black man to compete in the U.S. Tennis Championships, Weir appears two years after Althea Gibson breaks the color barrier in the tournament and loses in four sets to William Stucki.

1962 — A.C.'s Viking, driven by Sanders Russell, wins the Hambletonian Stakes in straight heats.