Morning Leadoff - Aug. 26, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 26
High school boys soccer: Century at Dickinson; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
High school football: Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl.
Friday, Aug. 27
Auto racing: Championship Night, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Bismarck State vs. Lake Region State, 11 a.m.; Bismarck State vs. Miles, 2 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Century, 4 p.m., Sertoma; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Mandan Middle School; Minot at Bismarck, 3 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school cross country: Rusty Bucket, 6 p.m., McDowell Dam.
High school football: Legacy at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Shiloh Christian at Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo South, 8 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck Invitational, 3 p.m. (At BHS and Century).
Saturday, Aug. 28
Auto racing: Mud Drags, Dacotah Speedway.
College volleyball: Bismarck State vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 9 a.m.; Bismarck State vs. Jamestown JV, 3 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 11 a.m., Tom O’Leary; West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 9:30 a.m., Sertoma.
High school girls swimming: Williston Sprint Meet, Noon.
High school volleyball: Bismarck Invitational, 9 a.m. (At BHS and Century); Shiloh Christian at Hazen tournament.
Indoor Football League playoffs: Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Boston
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Bismarck
TV TODAY
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Omega European Masters
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA BMW Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
IIHF WOMEN’S HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Round Robin
MLB
Noon
MLBN — L.A. Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee (1 p.m.)
3 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Toronto (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (8:30 p.m.)
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals
10 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA U.S. Open Qualifying
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA
6 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck Bobcats coach Layne Sedevie waved a red flag and his players voted 15-0 to cut short their Christmas break and play a touring Russian national team. The Bobcats will play host to the Russian Red Stars on Dec. 21 at the VFW Sports Center. The Russians will also play six NCAA Division I teams, including the University of North Dakota, while in the U.S. They hail from the MHL, a junior league that spans Russia, Belarus and Latvia. Last year the Red Stars went 4-1 on their first trip to the U.S.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Richardton-Taylor scored three times in a span of 2:06 in the first quarter to open the football season with a 26-14 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne at the Community Bowl. Down 7-0, the Raiders took command on a touchdown by Brandon Scholz, and two six-pointers by Thomas Fandrich. That gave R-T a 20-7 lead with 2:23 to play in the first quarter. Matt Becker threw TD passes of 16 yards to Scholz and 21 yards to Fandrich to get the rally going. Fandrich capped the surge with a 34-yard scoring run. Fandrich rushed for 129 yards on the day.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck riders scored a near-sweep at the Grant County Fair motorcycle races, grabbing the top spots in four classes. Steve Rommig, Terry Tietz, Kevin Hay and Randy King each took a class title, along with John Penchoff of Dickinson. Rommig was the open winner with Gerald Lannoye of Bismarck second.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Cris Carter is the Minnesota Vikings’ career pass receptions leader with 1,004. Randy Moss is second on the list with 587.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Aug. 26
1933 — Helen Hull Jacobs captures the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association singles title when Helen Wills Moody defaults in the third set because of back and hip pain.
1939 — The first major league baseball game is televised. NBC broadcasts a doubleheader at Brooklyn's Ebbets Field between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers.
1950 — Australia wins its third straight Davis Cup by beating the U.S. 4-1.
1961 — The International Hockey Hall of Fame opens in Toronto.
1972 — The New York Cosmos win the NASL championship by defeating the St. Louis Stars 2-1.
1989 — Chris Drury pitches a five-hitter and Trumbull, Conn., becomes the first American team since 1983 to capture the Little League World Series, defeating Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 5-2.
1993 — Sean Burroughs, the son of former major leaguer Jeff Burroughs, pitches his second no-hitter of the Little League World Series and hits two home runs, sending defending champion Long Beach, Calif., past Bedford, N.H., 11-0 in the final of the U.S. bracket.
1995 — Greg Norman sinks a 66-foot chip on the first playoff hole, to capture the World Series of Golf and become the leading money winner in PGA Tour history. Norman wins $360,000 in his third tour victory this year to raise lifetime earnings to $9.49 million and overtake Tom Kite.
1997 — Carl Lewis finishes his track-and-field career anchoring star-studded team to victory in the 400-meter relay to cap the ISTAF Grand Prix meet in Berlin. The team of Olympic 100-meter champion Donovan Bailey, former world record-holder Leroy Burrell and Namibian sprint champion Frankie Fredericks, win in 38.24 seconds.
1999 — Michael Johnson shatters another world record at the world championships — this time, breaking the 400-meter mark with a time of 43.18. He cuts 0.11 seconds off the record of 43.29 set by Butch Reynolds in 1988 and ties Carl Lewis for the most gold medals at the championships with eight.
2011 — The Tulsa Shock snap the longest losing streak in WNBA history with a 77-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Shock (2-25) had 20 straight losses before Sheryl Swoopes hit a jumper with 2.9 seconds left.
2011 — Kyle Busch records his record-breaking 50th NASCAR Busch Series victory, edging teammate Joey Logano in the Food City 250 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch breaks a tie with Mark Martin for the record in NASCAR's second-tier series.
2012 — Lydia Ko wins the Canadian Women's Open to become the youngest winner in LPGA Tour history and only the fifth amateur champion. The 15-year-old South Korean-born New Zealander closes with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over Inbee Park.
2016 — Dan Raudabaugh throws six touchdown passes and the Philadelphia Soul win their second ArenaBowl title, beating the Arizona Rattlers 56-42.
2017 — Kyle Snyder scores a late takedown of Olympic gold medalist Abdusalim Sadulaev in the deciding match, and the U.S. wins the world freestyle wrestling title for the first time in 22 years.
2017 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round in Las Vegas. The much-hyped 154-pound fight is more competitive than many expected when an unbeaten, five-division world champion boxer takes on a mixed martial artist making his pro boxing debut.
