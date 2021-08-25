Morning Leadoff - Aug. 26, 2021

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Richardton-Taylor scored three times in a span of 2:06 in the first quarter to open the football season with a 26-14 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne at the Community Bowl. Down 7-0, the Raiders took command on a touchdown by Brandon Scholz, and two six-pointers by Thomas Fandrich. That gave R-T a 20-7 lead with 2:23 to play in the first quarter. Matt Becker threw TD passes of 16 yards to Scholz and 21 yards to Fandrich to get the rally going. Fandrich capped the surge with a 34-yard scoring run. Fandrich rushed for 129 yards on the day.