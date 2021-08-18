Morning Leadoff - Aug. 19, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 19
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Dickinson.
Friday. Aug. 20
Auto racing: Drive to Survive, Dacotah Speedway.
High school boys tennis: Minot Round Robin, 9 a.m.
High school football: Harvey-Wells County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls golf: St. Mary’s Invitational, 10 a.m., Tom O’Leary.
Saturday, Aug. 21
High school boys soccer: Williston at Century, 3 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 3 p.m.
High school cross country: Jamestown Orriginals Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.
Indoor football: Bismarck at Duke City, 5:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
TV TODAY
CFL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA AIG Women's Open
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Northern Trust
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Boise Open
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees
MLBN — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees OR Miami at Cincinnati
9 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers
NFL PRESEASON
6:30 p.m.
NFLN — New England at Philadelphia
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA
6 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Hobby stocks is where the most fierce action is in the race for season points titles at Dacotah Speedway. Matt Brendel has a 444-439 lead on James Lawson in the hobby stocks standings with Roy Erickson third at 435. All are from Bismarck. Other points leaders are Jordan Huettl of Minot, with a 37-point lead in Legends; Mark Dahl of Bismarck, who is up by 18 points in IMCA modifieds; Craig Ohlhauser of Mandan, with a 42-point edge in WISSOTA street stocks, and Stan Thompson of Bismarck, who holds an 11-point advantage in Thunder Fours.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The State Games of America proved to be a productive feeding ground this year for Bismarck tennis players Sandy Wald-Clooten and Tim Hill. Wald-Clooten, 53, won a gold medal in singles in her bracket and teamed with Hill, 55, to win the 35-and-over doubles title in St. Louis. Wald-Clooten previously won a singled gold medal in 1999.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jerry Lukes' grand slam home run in the seventh inning ended the game as Lisbon-Gwinner rocked Woodworth 18-5 during the first day of the Association of North Dakota Amateur Baseball Leagues tournament at Jamestown. Gackle became the last Class A quarterfinal qualifier later in the night with a 7-5 ten-inning victory over Zeeland. Tom Pahl went the distance and fired a six-hitter for Gackle.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Cy Young is the major-league career wins leader with 511. Walter Johnson is second on the list with 417.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Aug. 19
1909 — The first race is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Twelve-thousand spectators watch Austrian engineer Louis Schwitzer win a five-mile race with an average speed of 57.4 miles per hour. The track's surface of crushed rock and tar breaks up in a number of places and causes the deaths of two drivers, two mechanics and two spectators.
1921 — Detroit's Ty Cobb gets his 3,000th career hit at age 34, the youngest player to reach that plateau.
1934 — Helen Hull Jacobs wins the women's title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships.
1981 — Renaldo Nehemiah sets the world record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 12.93 seconds in a meet at Zurich, Switzerland.
1984 — Lee Trevino beats Gary Player and Lanny Wadkins by four strokes to take the PGA championship at Shoal Creek, Alabama.
1993 — Sergei Bubka wins his fourth consecutive pole vault title at the World Track and Field championships at Stuttgart, Germany.
1995 — Mike Tyson starts his comeback, knocking out Peter McNeeley in 89 seconds at Las Vegas. McNeeley's manager Vinnie Vecchione jumps into the ring to stop the fight after his boxer is knocked down twice in the first round.
2001 — Michael Schumacher gets his fourth Formula One championship and matches Alain Prost's series record of 51 victories by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix.
2016 — Usain Bolt scores another sweep, winning three gold medals in his third consecutive Olympics. At the Rio de Janeiro Games, Bolt turns a close 4x100 relay race against Japan and the United States into a typical, Bolt-like runaway, helping Jamaica cross the line in 37.27 seconds. Allyson Felix wins an unprecedented fifth gold medal in women's track and field, running the second leg of the 4x100-meter relay team.
2018 — Jockey Drayden Van Dyke wins a record-tying seven races at Del Mar, including the $200,000 Del Mar Mile. He ties Hall of Famer Victor Espinoza for most wins in a single day in the seaside track's history. Van Dyke's only loss in eight mounts comes when he finishes second in the sixth race.
