Morning Leadoff - Aug. 19, 2021

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Hobby stocks is where the most fierce action is in the race for season points titles at Dacotah Speedway. Matt Brendel has a 444-439 lead on James Lawson in the hobby stocks standings with Roy Erickson third at 435. All are from Bismarck. Other points leaders are Jordan Huettl of Minot, with a 37-point lead in Legends; Mark Dahl of Bismarck, who is up by 18 points in IMCA modifieds; Craig Ohlhauser of Mandan, with a 42-point edge in WISSOTA street stocks, and Stan Thompson of Bismarck, who holds an 11-point advantage in Thunder Fours.