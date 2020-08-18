Morning Leadoff - Aug. 19, 2020

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 20
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Auto racing: 12th Annual Drive to Survive, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school football: Shiloh Christian at Harvey-Wells County, 8 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Minot, 9 a.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22
High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m.
High school cross country: Orriginals Invitational, 11 a.m., Jamestown.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
7 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Milwaukee at Minnesota
TV TODAY
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Northern Trust Charity Challenge
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Series
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA Saratoga Live
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at NC
MLB
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Boston or Toronto at Baltimore
6 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
7 p.m.
FSN – Milwaukee at Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Angels at San Francisco
NBA
12:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2
3 p.m.
TNT — Utah vs. Denver, Game 2
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2
8 p.m.
TNT — Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NBCSN — Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5 (joined in progress)
NHLN — Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena
7 p.m.
NBCSN —Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5
WNBA
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Washington
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Last season the Bismarck Demons won their fifth straight Class A boys cross country state championship with a sparkling 21 points. The second wave of BHS maroon scored a 42, which would have put it in second place. Now those underclassmen of yesteryear -- Alex Huizenga, Cody Humann, Austin Todd, Jake Leingang and Lane Kashur -- are being counted on to put BHS over the top again.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jamestown's girls and Fargo South's boys claimed titles at the Jamestown Invitational cross country meet. Jamestown's girls won with a 46, far ahead of runner-up Grand Forks Central's 75-point effort. The Sout boys posted a 42 to outdistance Central by 16 points. Carl Emil of Mandan won the girls race with a 4-K time of 14:21. Lee DeKrey of Central ran a 16:53 to win the 5-K boys race.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dave Heintzman captured the singles title and Gary Helfenstein and Jim Melhouse claimed the doubles crown in the Bismarck Open tennis tournament at Hillside Park. Heintzman, of Bismarck, trimmed Mandan's Russ Miller 6-2, 6-1 in the singles final. Helfensein and Melhouse of Bismarck downed Bill Miller and Ron Miller of Dickinson 8-6, 10-8 for the doubles title.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ichiro Suzuki set the major-league single-season record with 225 singles in 2004 for the Seattle Mariners. He finished the year with 262 hits and batted .372.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Aug. 19
1909 — The first race is held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Twelve-thousand spectators watch Austrian engineer Louis Schwitzer win a five-mile race with an average speed of 57.4 miles per hour. The tracks surface of crushed rock and tar breaks up in a number of places and causes the deaths of two drivers, two mechanics and two spectators.
1921 — Detroit's Ty Cobb gets his 3,000th career hit at age 34, the youngest player to reach that plateau.
1934 — Helen Hull Jacobs wins the women's title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships.
1951 — Eddie Gaedel, a 65-pound, 3-foot-7 midget, makes his first and only plate appearance as a pinch-hitter for Frank Saucier of the St. Louis Browns. Gaedel, wearing No. 1/8, walks on four pitches by Detroit Tigers pitcher Bob Cain and is taken out for pinch-runner Jim Delsing. The gimmick by Browns owner Bill Veeck was completely legal, but later outlawed.
1981 — Renaldo Nehemiah sets the world record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 12.93 seconds in a meet at Zurich, Switzerland.
1984 — Lee Trevino beats Gary Player and Lanny Wadkins by four strokes to take the PGA championship.
1993 — Sergei Bubka wins his fourth consecutive pole vault title at the World Track and Field championships at Stuttgart, Germany.
1995 — Mike Tyson starts his comeback, knocking out Peter McNeeley in 89 seconds at Las Vegas. McNeeley's manager Vinnie Vecchione jumps into the ring to stop the fight after his boxer is knocked down twice in the first round.
2001 — Michael Schumacher gets his fourth Formula One championship and matches Alain Prost's series record of 51 victories by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix.
2007 — Top-ranked Roger Federer reaches another measure of tennis greatness, winning his 50th tournament title by beating James Blake 6-1, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Financial Group Masters. The 26-year-old Swiss star is the fifth-youngest player in history to reach 50, and only the ninth overall in the Open Era — since 1968 — to win so many tournaments.
2014 — NBA referee Dick Bavetta announces his retirement after a 39-year career in which he never missed an assignment. Bavetta officiated a record 2,635 consecutive regular-season games after starting his NBA career on Dec. 2, 1975. He also worked 270 playoff games, including 27 in the NBA Finals.
2016 — Usain Bolt scores another sweep, winning three gold medals in his third consecutive Olympics. At the Rio de Janeiro Games, Bolt turns a close 4x100 relay race against Japan and the United States into a typical, Bolt-like runaway, helping Jamaica cross the line in 37.27 seconds. Allyson Felix wins an unprecedented fifth gold medal in women's track and field, running the second leg of the 4x100-meter relay team.
