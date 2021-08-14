Morning Leadoff - Aug. 15, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, Aug. 15
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Aug. 16
High school girls golf: East-West Invitational, 1 p.m., Jamestown Country Club.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school girls golf: East-West Invitational, 9 a.m., Jamestown Country Club.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E Berlin E-Prix, Race 2
Noon
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
1 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA Menards NHRA Nationals
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour Women's Scottish Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Wyndham Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Wyndham Championship
GOLF — U.S. Men's Amateur Championship Match
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic
NBC — U.S. Men's Amateur: Championship Match
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB
1 p.m.
BSN – Tampa Bay at Minnesota
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at L.A. Angels OR Toronto at Seattle (games joined in progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dallas vs. Sacramento
3 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee vs. Washington
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Utah vs. L.A. Clippers
5 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn vs. San Antonio
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota vs. Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NBATV — Orlando vs. Houston
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Golden State vs. New Orleans
9 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis vs. Chicago
NFL PRESEASON
Noon
NFLN — Carolina at Indianapolis
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, Singles & Doubles Finals
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP, Early Rounds
WNBA
3 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at Chicago
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Marlyn Seidler of Underwood sped to the feature win in IMCA Modified competition at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan. Tracy Domagala of Bismarck and Spencer Wilson of Minot placed second and third, respectively. Other feature winners were Craig Ohlhauser of Mandan (street stocks), Roy Erickson of Bismarck (hobby stocks), Jordan Huettl of Minot (legends) and Jamie Schlafmann of Bismarck (Thunder 4s).
20 YEARS AGO (2001): In a move that surprised his colleagues, Minot High School athletic director Terry Hjelmstad has resigned to take a similar position in Arizona. Hjelmstad, who has been the athletic diector in Minot for 18 years, is headed for the Peoria School District near Phoenix. Hjelmstad said he had neither looked nor applied elsewhere during his tenure at Minot. He said he sent a resume to the Arizona school mostly out of curiosity.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Right-hander Gary Kincaid pitched a three-hit shutout as tournament host Mandan pounded sixth-seeded Dickinson 10-0 in the opening round of the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament. Kincaid struck out 10 and walked two while going the route in the game, which was shortened to eight innings via the 10-run rule. Jeff Zwarych popped two home runs to lead Mandan's 11-hit attack.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Michael Thomas of New Orleans set the NFL single-season receptions record with 149 in 2019. He broke the record of 243 set by Indianapolis’ Marvin Harrison in 2002.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Aug. 15
1948 — Babe Didrikson Zaharias wins the U.S. Women's Open golf title over Betty Hicks.
1950 — Ezzard Charles knocks out Freddie Beshore in the 14th round to retain his world heavyweight title.
1965 — Dave Marr edges Jack Nicklaus and Billy Casper to take the PGA Championship.
1966 — Jose Torres retains his world light-heavyweight title with a unanimous decision over Eddie Cotton in Las Vegas.
1993 — Greg Norman lips his putt on the PGA Championship's second playoff hole, giving Paul Azinger the title and leaving Norman with an unprecedented career of Grand Slam playoff losses. Norman, despite winning his second British Open title a month earlier, has lost playoffs in three other majors — 1984 U.S. Open, 1987 Masters, 1989 British Open.
1993 — Damon Hill, son of the late Graham Hill, becomes the first father-son Formula One winners when he takes the Hungarian Grand Prix.
1995 — Monica Seles returns to the WTA Tour after a 28-month absence following her 1993 stabbing with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Kimberly Po at the Canadian Open.
1999 — Tiger Woods makes a par save on the 17th hole and holds on to win the PGA Championship by one stroke over 19-year-old Sergio Garcia. Woods, 23, becomes the youngest player to win two majors since Seve Ballesteros in 1980.
2004 — In Athens, Greece, the U.S. men's basketball team loses 92-73 to Puerto Rico, the third Olympic defeat for the Americans and first since adding pros. American teams had been 24-0 since the professional Olympic era began with the 1992 Dream Team. The U.S Olympic team's record was 109-2, entering the game.
2005 — Phil Mickelson delivers another dramatic finish in a major, flopping a chip out of deep rough to 2 feet for a birdie on the final hole and a one-shot victory in the PGA Championship.
2007 — Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy pleads guilty to felony charges for taking cash payoffs from gamblers and betting on games he officiated in a scandal that rocked the league and raised questions about the integrity of the sport.
2010 — Martin Kaymer wins the PGA Championship in a three-hole playoff against Bubba Watson. Dustin Johnson, with a one-shot lead playing the final hole at Whistling Straits, is penalized two strokes for grounding his club in a bunker on the last hole. The two-shot penalty sends him into a tie for fifth.
2012 — Felix Hernandez pitches the Seattle Mariners' first perfect game and the 23rd in baseball history, overpowering the Tampa Bay Rays in a brilliant 1-0 victory. It's the third perfect game in baseball this season.
2012 — The U.S. breaks a 75-year winless streak at Azteca Stadium with an 80th-minute goal by Michael Orozco Fiscal and Tim Howard's late sprawling saves in a 1-0 victory over Mexico.
2014 — Mo'Ne Davis, one of two girls at the Little League World Series, throws a two-hitter to help Philadelphia beat Nashville 4-0 in the opener for both teams. Davis, the first girl to appear for a U.S. team in South Williamsport since 2004, has eight strikeouts and no walks.
