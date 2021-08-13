Morning Leadoff - Aug. 14, 2021

SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 14
High school boys soccer: West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Fargo North, 1 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Aug. 16
High school girls golf: East-West Invitational, 1 p.m., Jamestown Country Club.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school girls golf: East-West Invitational, 9 a.m., Jamestown Country Club.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KDKY (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Sioux Falls
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E Berlin E-Prix, Race 1
Noon
NBCSN — IndyCar Series Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix
1 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike Day 1
2 p.m.
NBC — AMA Motocross Unadilla National - 450 Moto 2
3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Week 7
BOXING
9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Super Flyweights)
SHO — Championship Boxing: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero (Bantamweights)
CFL
9 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Saskatchewan
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour Women's Scottish Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Wyndham Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Wyndham Championship
GOLF — U.S. Men's Amateur: Semifinals
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic
NBC — US Men's Amateur Semifinals
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA Saratoga Live
MLB
3 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
BSN – Tampa Bay at Minnesota
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
2 p.m.
NBATV — Denver vs. Dallas
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlanta vs. Miami
4 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia vs. Boston
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Oklahoma City
6 p.m.
NBATV — Charlotte vs. Toronto
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cleveland vs. New York
8 p.m.
NBATV — Portland vs. Phoenix
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Detroit vs. L.A. Lakers
NFL PRESEASON
Noon
NFLN — Miami at Chicago
3 p.m.
NFLN — Denver at Minnesota
6 p.m.
NFLN — Cleveland at Jacksonville
9 p.m.
NFLN — L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 1
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 2, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 2
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Although he ranks second in points at Dacotah Speedway, wins have been hard to come by for veteran modified driver Marlyn Seidler of Underwood. Feature victory No. 2 came Friday night. Seidler started on the inside of the fifth row, took the lead on the sixth lap and dominated the rest of the way. The victory moves him closer to an addition to the pocket full of championships he's already won at the Mandan track. Seidler is coming off a short 2010 season. His schedule was limited by a broken back he suffered over the previous winter.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Dickinson won its first high school girls golf tournament of the season, placing first in the Beulah Invitational with a score of 338. The champion Midgets placed all four of their scorers in the top 10. Kristen Stolt led the way for the Midgets, shooting an 80 to tie for second place with Mandan's Amy Shreve. Natalie Ruppert of Minot was the medalist. She carded a 77. Mandan finished second in the seven-team field with a 363.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Both 1970 champions will be back for the 28th annual Association of North Dakota Amateur Baseball Leagues state tournament at McElroy Park in Jamestown. They are the Class AA and overall champion Jamestown Elks and Class A winner Bowman. The Elks earned another state tourney berth by finishing first in the Jamestown Twilight League.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Evan Longoria holds the Tampa Bay Rays’ career home run record with 261. Carlos Pena is second with 163.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
Aug. 14
1903 — Jim Jeffries knocks out Jim Corbett in the 10th round to retain his world heavyweight title in San Francisco.
1936 — In Berlin, the U.S. wins the first Olympic basketball gold medal with a 19-8 win over Canada. The game is played outdoors on a dirt court in a driving rain. Joe Fortenberry leads the U.S. with seven points. James Naismith, the inventor of the game, presents the medals.
1959 — The formation of the American Football League is announced in Chicago. Play will begin in 1960 with franchises in six cities with the probability of adding two more teams.
1977 — Lanny Wadkins beats Gene Littler on the third hole of sudden death to take the PGA Championship.
1977 — The Cosmos, led by Pele, play before a Meadowlands crowd of 77,961 in East Rutherford, N.J., the most to see a soccer game in the U.S. The Cosmos beat the Fort Lauderdale Strikers 8-3 in an NASL quarterfinal playoff game.
1994 — Nick Price wins the PGA Championship, finishing at 11-under 269 for 72 holes, six strokes ahead of Corey Pavin. It is the lowest stroke total in an American major championship.
2003 — The New York blackout forces the evacuation of workers and players from Shea Stadium hours before the Mets-Giants game. It's the only major league baseball game affected by the blackout that stretches from the Northeast to Ohio and Michigan. Elsewhere, two WNBA games are postponed, and Yonkers (N.Y.) Raceway cancels its card.
2005 — The U.S. 4x400 relay team, anchored by Jeremy Wariner, races to a record 14th gold medal for the United States at the field world championships.
2011 — Keegan Bradley wins the PGA Championship after trailing by five shots with three holes and then defeating Jason Dufner in a three-hole playoff. Bradley becomes the third player in at least 100 years to win a major championship in his first try.
2014 — Rob Manfred is elected baseball's 10th commissioner, winning a three-man race to succeed Bud Selig.
2016 — South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk breaks Michael Johnson's 17-year-old world record in the 400-meter final in Rio de Janeiro. Usain Bolt becomes the first to capture three straight 100-meter titles at the Olympics. He finishes in 9.81 — 0.08 seconds ahead of Justin Gatlin.
