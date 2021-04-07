Morning Leadoff - April 8, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 8
College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four, Pittsburgh: St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota State-Mankato, 4 p.m.; Minnesota-Duluth vs. Massachusetts, 8 p.m.
College golf: U-Mary Triangular, Hawktree.
College softball: U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.
High school baseball: Watford City at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, April 9
College soccer: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.
College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Challenge, Vermillion.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Northern State, 6 p.m.
High school baseball: Shiloh Invite, Dwyer Field.
High school girls soccer: St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls track: BPS Invite, 11:30 a.m., Bowl.
High school softball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
College baseball: Augustana at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.
College football: U-Mary joint practice vs. Bemidji State, 2 p.m., at Moorhead High School; NDSU at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.
College hockey: NCAA Frozen Four, Pittsburgh.
College softball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m.; BSC at Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.
College soccer: Northern State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.
College tennis: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State at Owatonna, Minn., 4 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Challenge, Vermillion.
High school baseball: Bismarck at Devils Lake, Time TBD; Moorhead at Century, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Invite, Dwyer Field.
High school softball: West Fargo at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.
High school track: Bismarck Kiwanis Meet, 11 a.m., Bowl.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
College baseball: Augustana at U-Mary, 12 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Bottineau at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.
College softball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1/3 p.m.; Bottineau at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four: Minnesota State-Mankato vs. St. Cloud State
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four: Minnesota-Duluth vs. Massachusetts
GOLF
2 p.m.
ESPN — The Masters
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Miami at N.Y. Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
3 p.m.
BS NORTH – Seattle at Minnesota
MLBN — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Seattle at Minnesota
7 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Houston OR L.A. Angels at Toronto (6 p.m.)
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers at Miami
9 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at L.A. Clippers
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds & Doubles Quarterfinal 2
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary used the long ball to sweep a nonconference softball doubleheader from visiting Dickinson State. Allison Brown, Calie Brown and Vanessa Barretto all homered in each game as the Marauders won 10-3 and 11-7. Calie Brown crushed a game-winning third home in the second game. U-Mary finished with eight round-trippers on the day while rapping 31 hits. Seven of those hits belonged to Jessica Alvarado.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Travis Hafner of Sykeston, who hit .346 with 22 homers and 109 RBIs last season, will move up the ladder in the Texas Rangers farm system. He played for Charlotte of the Class A Florida State League last year and is bound for the Tulsa Drillers of the AA Texas League this season. Hafner is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound left-handed-hitting first baseman.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck's Jay Cofell turned in a record 1:14.5 in the 100-yard breaststroke at the North Dakota Junior Olympic swim meet at Williston last weekend. Cofell swims in the 13-14 age class. He also placed second in the 100-yard backstroke. Others placing second for the Capital City team were Neil Cofell, 15-17 boys 100 breaststroke; Peggy Swanberg, 15-17 girls 100 breaststroke; John Elsbernd, 13-14 boys 200 freestyle, and Kathy Sweeney, 10-under girls 50 backstroke.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Chief Wilson set the major-league single-season record with 36 triples in 1912 for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
April 8
1935 — Gene Sarazen gets a double eagle on the 15th hole to erase Craig Wood's three-stroke lead, and goes on to win the Masters.
1943 — The Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup with a four-game sweep.
1956 — Jack Burke, Jr. comes back from eight strokes behind to beat Ken Venturi by one and win the Masters.
1971 — The first legal off-track betting (OTB) system in the United States opens in New York City.
1974 — In the home opener in Atlanta, Hank Aaron breaks Babe Ruth's career record by hitting his 715th home run, connecting off Al Downing of Los Angeles in the fourth inning.
1975 — Frank Robinson, the first black manager in the majors, debuts as player-manager for the Cleveland Indians. Robinson hits a home run in his first at-bat — as a designated hitter — to help beat the New York Yankees 5-3.
1989 — Alex English scores 26 points to become the first player in NBA history to score 2,000 points in eight straight seasons, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 110-106.
1990 — Nick Faldo becomes the second player to win consecutive Masters, beating Ray Floyd on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Faldo joins Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat winner.
2001 — Tiger Woods claims the greatest feat in modern golf by winning the Masters, giving him a clean sweep of the four professional majors in a span of 294 days. Woods, with his winning score of 16-under 272, sweeps the majors with a combined score of 65-under.
2007 — Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby finishes with 120 points to become the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy. Crosby, 19, betters the mark set by Wayne Gretzky, who was 20 years and three months old when he recorded 164 points for his first Art Ross in 1980-81. Crosby had 36 goals and 84 assists.
2007 — Zach Johnson hits three clutch birdies on the back nine of Augusta National, to close with a 69 for a two-shot victory over Tiger Woods at the Masters.
2008 — Candace Parker, playing with an injured left shoulder, scores 17 points and grabs nine rebounds to help Tennessee capture its eighth women's NCAA championship with a 64-48 victory over Stanford.
2012 — Bubba Watson saves par from the pine straw and wins the Masters on the second hole of a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen. Trapped among the trees 155 yards from the hole and not able to see the green, the left-hander hits a huge hook and lands the ball safely on the 10th green. He two-putts for par to capture his first major.
2013 — Luke Hancock makes all five of his 3-pointers and leads Louisville to its first NCAA men's basketball championship since 1986 with a 82-76 victory over Michigan. Coach Rick Pitino adds this title to the one he won at Kentucky in 1996 and became the first coach to win a championship at two schools.
2014 — Breanna Stewart scores 21 points and Stefanie Dolson adds 17 points and 16 rebounds to help UConn beat Notre Dame 79-58, giving coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies a record ninth women's national championship. Auriemma passes Pat Summitt for the most titles all-time and caps off the school's fifth undefeated season in unprecedented fashion. The game is the first title matchup between two unbeatens in the history of college basketball.
