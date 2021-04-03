Morning Leadoff - April 4, 2021

2003 — Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs becomes the 18th player to hit 500 career homers, connecting for a solo shot in a 10-9 loss to Cincinnati.

2005 — North Carolina defeats Illinois to win the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship. Sean May has 26 points and the Tar Heels don't allow a basket over the final 2 1/2 minutes to defeat Illinois 75-70.

2010 — Yani Tseng shoots a 4-under 68 to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her second major title. Tseng, of Taiwan, finishes at 13-under 275 at Mission Hills to hold off Suzann Pettersen by one stroke.

2011 — Kemba Walker scores 16 points and Alex Oriakhi has 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead UConn to a 53-41 win over Butler in the NCAA championship game. Coach Jim Calhoun wins his third national championship, something only four other coaches have done.

2015 — The U.S. successfully defends its women's world hockey championship with a 7-5 win over Canada.

2016 — Clayton Kershaw is brilliant on opening day, holding San Diego to one hit in his seven innings and lading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a record-setting 15-0 victory against the Padres. It's the most lopsided opening day shutout in major league history.