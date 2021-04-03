Morning Leadoff - April 4, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, April 4
College women’s basketball: Region 13 tournament, championship: Rochester Community and Technical College at United Tribes, Time TBA.
Monday, April 5
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 6
High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Bismarck at Mandan, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Kidder County at Shiloh, 5 p.m. (1).
High school softball: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood (nonconference); Century vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex (nonconference).
High school track: Shiloh at Hazen Invite.
Wednesday, April 7
College baseball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
College softball: U-Mary at Northern State, 1/3 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Milwaukee
TV TODAY
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA USBC Masters
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Florida State
SECN — Tennessee at Alabama
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Louisville
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Stanford, National Championship
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
BTN — Indiana at Iowa
SECN — Florida at Georgia
4 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club
Noon
GOLF — PGA Valero Texas Open
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Valero Texas Open
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA ANA Inspiration
MLB
Noon
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
1 p.m.
BS NORTH – Minnesota at Milwaukee
3 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Houston at Oakland
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels
NBA
2:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Atlanta
9 p.m.
NBATV — Orlando at Denver
NHL
11 a.m.
NBC — Detroit at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.
NHLN — Washington at New Jersey
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Dallas at Carolina
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Singles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Miami Open: WTA Doubles Final
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): It has not been a good couple of days for the Bismarck State College baseball team. In a home-and-home four-game series the Mystics were outscored 52-12 by Miles City Community College. The Pioneers won 12-11 and 9-0 in the Montana City and completed the sweep with 11-1 and 20-0 victories in Bismarck. Justin Mackert and Jake Williams pitched shutouts for the Pioneers. The bright spot in the series for BSC was Pedro Armendariz, who collected five hits.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): University of Mary pitcher Tacy Riddle shut down Valley City State, but it took two and one-half hours for the Marauders to provide her with any run support. Riddle hurled a four-hitter, walked five and struck out 13 in a 10-inning wind-blown game at U-Mary. Singles by Leslie Palastring, Riddle and Lisa Herr and a bases-loaded walk to Kristi Wiley ended the marathon. Jamie Rerick took the loss for the Vikings.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Grapplers from Minot and Ashley were among the qualifiers who earned national berths in the Region Seven freestyle wrestling championships in Fargo. Richard Marks of Minot won the 105.5-pound title and Gary Hoffman of Ashley claimed the 154-pound championship. The top two finishers at each of 10 weight classes qualified for the freestyle finals scheduled this weekend at Bakersfield, Calif.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Rod Carew set the Minnesota Twins’ single-season hits record with 239 in 1977. Kirby Puckett is second on the list with 234 in 1988.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
April 4
1937 — Byron Nelson shoots a 283 to win the Masters by two strokes over Ralph Guldahl.
1938 — Henry Picard beats Ralph Guldahl and Harry Cooper by two strokes to capture the Masters.
1983 — Lorenzo Charles scores on a dunk after Derek Whittenburg's 35-foot desperation shot falls short to give North Carolina State a 54-52 triumph over Houston in the NCAA championship.
1986 — Edmonton's Wayne Gretzky breaks his own NHL single-season points record with three assists to increase his total to 214. He scored 212 points in 1981-82.
1987 — New York's Denis Potvin, the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history, scores his 1,000th point.
1988 — Danny Manning scores 31 points and grabs 18 rebounds as Kansas wins its second NCAA championship with an 83-79 victory over Oklahoma.
1993 — Sheryl Swoopes shatters the women's championship game record by scoring 47 points to lead Texas Tech to an 84-82 victory over Ohio State.
1993 — Mario Andretti, at 53, wins the Valvoline 200 in Phoenix to become the oldest driver to win an Indy car race and the first driver to win a race in four different decades.
1994 — Arkansas wins its first men's national championship with a 76-72 victory over Duke, depriving the Blue Devils of a third title in four years.
2001 — Hideo Nomo becomes the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues in Boston's 3-0 victory over Baltimore. Nomo joins Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to accomplish the feat.
2003 — Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs becomes the 18th player to hit 500 career homers, connecting for a solo shot in a 10-9 loss to Cincinnati.
2005 — North Carolina defeats Illinois to win the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship. Sean May has 26 points and the Tar Heels don't allow a basket over the final 2 1/2 minutes to defeat Illinois 75-70.
2010 — Yani Tseng shoots a 4-under 68 to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her second major title. Tseng, of Taiwan, finishes at 13-under 275 at Mission Hills to hold off Suzann Pettersen by one stroke.
2011 — Kemba Walker scores 16 points and Alex Oriakhi has 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead UConn to a 53-41 win over Butler in the NCAA championship game. Coach Jim Calhoun wins his third national championship, something only four other coaches have done.
2015 — The U.S. successfully defends its women's world hockey championship with a 7-5 win over Canada.
2016 — Clayton Kershaw is brilliant on opening day, holding San Diego to one hit in his seven innings and lading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a record-setting 15-0 victory against the Padres. It's the most lopsided opening day shutout in major league history.
2016 — Kris Jenkins hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Villanova to the national title with a 77-74 victory over North Carolina — one of the wildest finishes in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Jenkins' shot comes moments after Marcus Paige hit a double-clutch 3 from beyond the arc to tie the game at 74 with 4.7 seconds left.
