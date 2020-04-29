Morning Leadoff - April 30, 2020

1975 — Larry O'Brien is named the NBA's third commissioner, following J. Walter Kennedy (1963-75) and Maurice Podoloff (1946-63). O'Brien holds the position until 1984.

1976 — Muhammad Ali wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Jimmy Young in Landover, Md., to retain his world heavyweight title.

1992 — The Red Wings and Canucks become the ninth and 10th teams in NHL history to rebound from 3-1 deficits to win playoff series. Detroit beats the Minnesota North Stars 5-2 in the Norris Division, while Vancouver defeats the Winnipeg Jets 5-0 in the Smythe Division.

1993 — Monica Seles, the top-ranked women's player, is stabbed in the back during a changeover at the Citizen Cup in Hamburg, Germany. Guenter Parche, 38, reaches over a courtside railing and sticks a knife into the back of Seles. She has an inch-deep slit between her shoulder blades and missed the remainder of the 1993 season.

2005 — James Toney outpoints John Ruiz to win the WBA heavyweight title in New York. Toney, a former champion at three other weights, wins his third heavyweight bout, becoming the third one-time middleweight champion to take boxing's top crown.