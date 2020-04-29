Morning Leadoff - April 30, 2020

SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 30
No local events scheduled.
Friday, May 1
No local events scheduled.
Saturday, May 2
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Ashlee Haag homered in both games and Darby Krivoruchka pitched a five-inning perfect game as the Bismarck Sparks swept a girls softball doubleheader at Belcourt. Jenna Steele pitched a one-hitter for Bismarck in the first game and Krivoruchka retired all 15 batters she faced in the second contest. Steele struck out seven and Krovoruchka whiffed two. Haag knocked in nine runs in the twin bill, which improved the Sparks' record to 16-0.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century pole vaulter Kyle Herman achieved a personal best at the Duane Carlson Invitational in Minot, and he did it in style. Herman, the reigning AAU national decathlon champion, soared 15 feet, six inches at Minot to improve his personal record by 11 inches. Herman broke the meet record and, in all likelihood matched the unofficial state record. He passed until the bar was at 13-6, and cleared 15-6 on his third attempt. Herman, a senior who is vying for a third straight state pole vault title, marched a 15 and one-half foot leap by Minot Ryan's Chad Ohly.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck High School topped Mandan 7-4 in tennis action in Mandan. The two teams split four singles matches. Bill Trelhaber and John Gess of Bismarck won the doubles match 6-1, 6-0 over Mandan's Tom Walter and Doug Nelson. Singles winners were Paul Smith and Dave Jose of Bismarck and John Kopp and Dick Crawford of Mandan.
TV TODAY
NHL
4 p.m.
NBCSN — EA Sports NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge
TRIVIA ANSWER
The first Minnesota Twins pitcher to win the American League Cy Young award was Jim Perry in 1970. Perry went 24-12 with a 3.04 ERA and 168 strikeouts that season.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
April 30
1922 — Charlie Robertson of the Chicago White Sox pitches a 2-0 perfect game against the Detroit Tigers.
1961 — Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants hits four home runs in a 14-4 victory over the Braves in Milwaukee.
1971 — The Milwaukee Bucks become the second team to register a four-game sweep in the NBA championship, beating the Baltimore Bullets 118-106.
1975 — Larry O'Brien is named the NBA's third commissioner, following J. Walter Kennedy (1963-75) and Maurice Podoloff (1946-63). O'Brien holds the position until 1984.
1976 — Muhammad Ali wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Jimmy Young in Landover, Md., to retain his world heavyweight title.
1992 — The Red Wings and Canucks become the ninth and 10th teams in NHL history to rebound from 3-1 deficits to win playoff series. Detroit beats the Minnesota North Stars 5-2 in the Norris Division, while Vancouver defeats the Winnipeg Jets 5-0 in the Smythe Division.
1993 — Monica Seles, the top-ranked women's player, is stabbed in the back during a changeover at the Citizen Cup in Hamburg, Germany. Guenter Parche, 38, reaches over a courtside railing and sticks a knife into the back of Seles. She has an inch-deep slit between her shoulder blades and missed the remainder of the 1993 season.
2005 — James Toney outpoints John Ruiz to win the WBA heavyweight title in New York. Toney, a former champion at three other weights, wins his third heavyweight bout, becoming the third one-time middleweight champion to take boxing's top crown.
2009 — Derrick Rose scores 28 points and blocks Rajon Rondo's potential winner as Chicago held on for a 128-127 triple-overtime victory over Boston to force Game 7. Ray Allen scores a career playoff-high 51 points for the Celtics, while tying the NBA playoff record with nine 3-pointers.
2010 — Tiger Woods matches the worst nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career and winds up with a 7-over 79 to miss the cut at the Quail Hollow Championship. Woods finishes at 9-over 153, the highest 36-hole total of his career. It's the sixth time in his 14-year career he misses a cut.
2014 — Anze Kopitar scores the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and Jonathan Quick makes 39 saves to cap the Los Angeles Kings' historic comeback from three games down with a 5-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 of their first-round series. The are the fourth NHL team to win a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games.
2015 — For the first time in 51 years, the NFL draft returns to Chicago. Florida State's Jameis Winston is selected by Tampa Bay as the first overall selection. Oregon's Marcus Mariota goes to Tennessee at No. 2. It's the sixth time since 1967 that quarterbacks went 1-2.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!