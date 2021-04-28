Morning Leadoff - April 29, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 29
College baseball: Williston State at BSC, 11/1 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: BSC at Williston State, 12/2 p.m.
High school baseball: Washburn at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Century at Dickinson, 4:15 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 4:15 p.m., Mandan Middle School.
High school track: Mandan MAR Meet, 1 p.m. (field), 2:30 (track), Starion Sports Complex.
High school softball: Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln.
Friday, April 30
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at Grand Valley State Meet, Allendale, Mich.
High school baseball: Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (nonconference); St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
High school boys golf: Minot Invite, Souris Valley Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Century vs. St. Mary’s, 8 p.m.
High school softball: Mandan at Devils Lake, 4 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school track: Howard Wood Relays, Sioux Falls, S.D.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, May 1
College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1:30 p.m. (DH); Bismarck State at NDSCS, 1 p.m. (DH).
College softball: Upper Iowa at U-Mary, 1 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field (DH); Bismarck State at NDSCS, 1 p.m., (DH).
College track: U-Mary at Grand Valley State (Mich.) meet and Ron Masanz Classic, Moorhead, Minn.
High school baseball: Century at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Hettinger-Scranton, 1 p.m.
High school golf: Turtle Mountain Invitational, 10 a.m., Garden Gate Golf Course, Dunseith.
High school girls soccer: Century at Fargo North 2 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Century at Williston, 1 p.m.
High school softball: Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Devils Lake, vs. Fargo South at Devils Lake; Mandan vs. Grand Forks Central and Fargo North at Devils Lake.
NAHL: Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, May 2
College baseball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, Noon; NDSCS at Bismarck State, 1 p.m., Dwyer Field (DH).
College football: FCS quarterfinals – North Dakota State at Sam Houston State, 2 p.m.; North Dakota at James Madison, 5 p.m.
College softball: Winona State at U-Mary, Noon, U-Mary Softball Field (DH); NDSCS at Bismarck State, 1 p.m., Cottonwood (DH).
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Hazen
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tenerife Open
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Valspar Championship
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at The Races
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Philadelphia at St. Louis OR N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
3 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Houston (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee (6:30 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress)
NBA
6 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Indiana
NFL
7 p.m.
ABC — NFL Draft: Round 1
ESPN — NFL Draft: Round 1
NFLN — NFL Draft: Round 1
NHL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Florida at Chicago
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Calgary at Edmonton (joined in progress)
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Desiree Smith and Jenna Button had five-RBI games as the University of Mary swept a college softball doubleheader from Bemidji State on the road at Bemidji, Minn. Smith swatted three doubles and plated five runs as the Marauders won 14-2 in the first game. Button singled and tripled to lead U-Mary to a 6-0 victory in the second game. Rachel Davis pitched a four-hit shutout for the Marauders in the second game.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Dylan Spitzer of Wilton dominated the sprints and Jake Pfau of Beulah doubled in the jumps at the Sakakawea Country Classic track meet at Hazen. Spitzer won the 100, 200 and 400. Pfau placed first in the long jump and triple jump. Hazen took the team title with 148 points, edging Dickinson Trinity by a point. Beach and Beulah placed fourth and fifth with 84 and 65 points, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The staff for the first Rough Rider Wrestling Camp has been announced by camp director LeRoy Boespflug. Assisting Boespflug, Dickinson State College head wrestling coach, will be Arnie Binek, Larry Hoge, Bill McCollum, Jerry Wells, Willie Ressler, Pat DeFoe and Bruce Henke. Binek, Wells and Ressler are the head coaches at Dickinson, Parshall and Hettinger, respectively.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Rod Carew set the Minnesota Twins’ single-season batting average record, hitting .388 in 1977.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
April 29
1901 — His Eminence, ridden by Jimmy Winkfield, wins the Kentucky Derby by 1 1/2 lengths over Sannazarro in the only Derby ever raced in April.
1961 — ABC's "Wide World of Sports," debuts.
1970 — Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West hits a 60-foot desperation shot at the buzzer to tie Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. The Knicks outscore the Lakers 9-6 in the overtime for a 111-108 win.
1985 — Tony Tubbs captures the WBA heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Greg Page in Buffalo, N.Y.
1986 — Roger Clemens set a major league record by striking out 20 batters as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-1.
1988 — The Baltimore Orioles end their 21-game losing streak by winning their first game of the season, 9-0 over the Chicago White Sox.
1990 — Pat Riley becomes the winningest coach in NBA playoff history as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets 104-100. Riley's 100th victory put him ahead of Red Auerbach.
1998 — For the first time in the 124-year history of the Kentucky Derby, a redraw is ordered during the post-position draw. Churchill Downs officials allowed ESPN to control the announcing of the draw. Commentator Chris Lincoln called the No. 15 pill twice while picking the draft order for post positions.
2000 — Lennox Lewis knocks down Michael Grant three times in the first round and knocks him out at 2:53 of the second at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles. The combined weight of 497 pounds made it the heaviest title fight ever.
2003 — Indiana outscores Boston 5-0 in overtime for a 93-88 victory, cutting the Celtics' first-round series lead to 3-2. It's the first overtime shutout in NBA playoff history.
2007 — Phoenix guard Steve Nash has 23 assists, one shy of the NBA playoff record, to help Phoenix to a 113-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
2010 — The NCAA's Board of Directors approve a 68-team format for the men's basketball tournament beginning next season. It's the first expansion since 2001 when the tourney went from 64 to 65 teams.
2013 — NBA veteran center Jason Collins becomes the first male professional athlete in the major four American sports leagues to come out as gay. Collins writes a first-person account posted on Sports Illustrated's website. The 34-year-old free agent played for six NBA teams in 12 seasons.
2014 — Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling is banned for life by the NBA in response to racist comments he made in an audio recording. The Clippers' owner is also fined $2.5 million, the maximum amount allowed under the NBA Constitution.
