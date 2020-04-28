Morning Leadoff - April 29, 2020

2003 — Indiana outscores Boston 5-0 in overtime for a 93-88 victory, cutting the Celtics' first-round series lead to 3-2. It's the first overtime shutout in NBA playoff history.

2005 — In the first matchup between 300-game winners in almost 18 years, the Cubs' Greg Maddux outduels the Astros' Roger Clemens in Chicago's 3-2.

2007 — Colorado shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has an unassisted triple play in the seventh inning of the Rockies' 9-7 win over Atlanta. It's the 13th unassisted triple play in major league history and the first since 2003.

2007 — Phoenix guard Steve Nash has 23 assists, one shy of the NBA playoff record, to help Phoenix to a 113-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

2010 — The NCAA's Board of Directors approve a 68-team format for the men's basketball tournament beginning next season. It's the first expansion since 2001 when the tourney went from 64 to 65 teams.

2011 — Zach Randolph scores 31 points and grabs 11 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies advance to their first Western Conference semifinals and made NBA history in knocking off the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs 99-91. The Grizzlies becomes the second No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed since the NBA expanded the opening series to a best-of-seven.