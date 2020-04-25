Morning Leadoff - April 26, 2020

April 26

1905 — Jack McCarthy of the Cubs became the only outfielder in major league history to throw out three runners at the plate, each the second out of a double play. The victims were the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 loss.

1950 — The University of Miami ends the longest winning streak in college tennis by defeating William & Mary 8-1. William & Mary, unbeaten in five years, had won 82 consecutive meets.

1964 — The Boston Celtics capture their sixth consecutive NBA title with a 105-99 victory over the San Francisco Warriors in Game 5 of the finals.

1995 — The Colorado Rockies defeat the New York Mets 11-9 in 14 innings, tying the NL record for innings played in a season opener.

2002 — Odalis Perez of Los Angeles faces the minimum 27 batters in his first career shutout. Perez was perfect for six innings in a 10-0 win over the Cubs at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

2005 — Alex Rodriguez hits three home runs and drives in a career-high 10 runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Los Angeles Angels 12-4.

2008 — Michigan tackle Jake Long is selected by the Miami Dolphins with the top pick in the NFL draft. St. Louis selects Chris Long of Virginia second.