Morning Leadoff - April 26, 2020

SCHEDULE
Sunday, April 26
No local events scheduled.
Monday, April 27
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 28
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, April 29
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Tyler Liffrig made University of Mary history in the Marauders' 8-7, 11-8 doubleheader sweep of visiting Upper Iowa. Liffrig's game-winning double in the first game gave him the school record for two-baggers in a career. Steve Pletan supplied a first-game home run. Jeremy Campbell and Andy Leer homered for U-Mary in the second game
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck High School wrestling coach Jeff Schumacher placed second in the National Veterans Wrestling Tournament in Las Vegas. He dropped a 3-2 decision to Ken Wharry of Oregon in the 167.5-pound championship match. By reaching the championship match, Schumacher qualified for the world championships for veterans (ages 35-40) in Germany. Schumacher shares Bismarck High School coaching duties with Scott Knowlen.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Joe Cleary, Bismarck's distance-running doctor, finished his second Boston Marathon last week, placing 309th out of 1,011 runners. Cleary's official time for the marathon, his sixth overall, was 3:03.29, about five minutes off his best pace. Next up for the 46-year-old physician is a 15-miler in Brookings, S.D.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
Noon
FOX — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Talladega Superspeedway
FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Talladega Superspeedway
NFL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — EA Sports: Madden NFL 20, Last Chance Qualifier
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tommy Mason was the first draft pick in Minnesota Vikings history. Mason, a running back from Tulane, was the Vikings’ selection at No. 1 overall in the first round of the 1961 NFL draft. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton was the Vikings’ third-round pick.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
April 26
1905 — Jack McCarthy of the Cubs became the only outfielder in major league history to throw out three runners at the plate, each the second out of a double play. The victims were the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 loss.
1950 — The University of Miami ends the longest winning streak in college tennis by defeating William & Mary 8-1. William & Mary, unbeaten in five years, had won 82 consecutive meets.
1964 — The Boston Celtics capture their sixth consecutive NBA title with a 105-99 victory over the San Francisco Warriors in Game 5 of the finals.
1995 — The Colorado Rockies defeat the New York Mets 11-9 in 14 innings, tying the NL record for innings played in a season opener.
2002 — Odalis Perez of Los Angeles faces the minimum 27 batters in his first career shutout. Perez was perfect for six innings in a 10-0 win over the Cubs at Chicago's Wrigley Field.
2005 — Alex Rodriguez hits three home runs and drives in a career-high 10 runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Los Angeles Angels 12-4.
2008 — Michigan tackle Jake Long is selected by the Miami Dolphins with the top pick in the NFL draft. St. Louis selects Chris Long of Virginia second.
2009 — France's Frederick Bousquet sets a world record in the 50-meter freestyle, becoming the first to break the 21-second barrier. His mark of 20.94 comes at the French championships.
2012 — Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck is selected first overall in the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He is followed by Baylor QB Robert Griffin III, who is taken by the Washington Redskins.
2012 — The Charlotte Bobcats finish with the worst winning percentage in NBA history after a 104-84 loss to the New York Knicks. The Bobcats' 23rd consecutive loss leaves them with a winning percentage of .106 (7-59) in the lockout-shortened season. The record was set 39 years ago, when the 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers finished 9-73 (.110) in a full regular season.
2014 — Wladimir Klitschko toys with Alex Leapai and knocks him out in the fifth round to retain his four heavyweight belts in Oberhausen, Germany.
