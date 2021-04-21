Morning Leadoff - April 22, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, April 22
High school baseball: Mandan at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
High school softball: Dickinson at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Jamestown at Century, 4:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.
High school track: Karlgaard Invite, 2 p.m., Bowl.
Friday, April 23
Auto racing: Season Opener, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College tennis: NSIC Championships, Sioux Falls.
College women’s golf: NSIC Championships.
High school baseball: Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo South at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (nonconference);
High school boys golf: East-West Classic, Jamestown, 1 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., at Legacy High; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 8 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school softball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy vs. Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
Indoor Football League: Bismarck Bucks at Green Bay Blizzard, 7:05 p.m.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, April 24
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Willison State, 1/3 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.; BSC at Williston State, 1/3 p.m.
College tennis: NSIC Championships, Sioux Falls.
College track: U-Mary at NSU Spring Open, Aberdeen, S.D.
College women’s golf: NSIC Championships.
High school baseball: Century at Turtle Mountain, Noon.
High school boys golf: East-West Classic, Jamestown, 8 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school track: Shiloh at Southern McLean Invite.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, April 25
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, Noon, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Williston State at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 12/2 p.m.; Williston State at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.
College tennis: NSIC Championships, Sioux Falls.
College women’s golf: NSIC Championships.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Heart River at Shiloh Christian
TV TODAY
BOXING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (Featherweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Mississippi
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky, Semifinal
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Gran Canaria Lopesan Open
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA The Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Cincinnati OR Pittsburgh at Detroit (Noon)
5 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston (6 p.m.)
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco
NBA
6 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
8:30 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers at Dallas
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Sarah Hansen assisted twice on goals by Sabra Bertsch as Century took a 2-0 soccer victory from Bismarck at the Community Bowl. The Patriots finished with nine shots on net to six for BHS. Century's Caja Sipes made six stops, five in the second half, to secure the shutout. Century has not lost to the Demons since 2002.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Josh Neigum held Williston to five hits and socked a triple as Mandan defeated the visiting Coyotes 6-1 in high school baseball. Tyler Johnson doubled and knocked in two runs for Mandan and Mike Klug went 2-for-3 at the plate. Mandan improved to 6-2 with the victory, 4-1 in West Region action.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Milo Lodoen, who has coached track in North Dakota for 38 years, has resigned as track coach at Bottineau High School. Lodoen has coached at Bottineau for 26 years after previous stints at Antler, Deering, Bowbells and Lakota. Lodoen had an affinity for the pole vault, which led to the development of two record-setting vaulters. One of them was his son, Michael. Lodoen's Bottineau teams won 14 Northwest Conference track titles.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mike Marshall set the major league single-season record with 84 games finished in 1979 for the Minnesota Twins.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
April 22
1876 — The first official National League baseball game is played with Boston beating Philadelphia 6-5.
1945 — The Toronto Maple Leafs edge the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup in seven games.
1947 — The Philadelphia Warriors, behind Joe Fulks' 34 points, beat the Chicago Staggs 83-80 in Game 5 to win the first Basketball Association of America title.
1962 — The Toronto Maple Leafs capture the Stanley Cup in six games with a 2-1 triumph over the Chicago Black Hawks.
1969 — Joe Frazier knocked out Dave Zyglewicz in 96 seconds to retain the heavyweight boxing title. Zyglewicz, 28-1 against journeymen, was fighting as the hometown hero at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston.
1987 — The NBA grants expansion franchises to Charlotte, Miami, Minnesota and Orlando. Charlotte and Miami join the league in the 1988-89 season, while Minnesota and Orlando join in 1989-90.
1988 — New Jersey's Patrik Sundstrom sets an NHL playoff record scoring eight points — three goals and five assists — in a 10-4 rout of Washington in the Stanley Cup quarterfinals.
1993 — The Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils extends their NHL playoff record to 14 straight wins.
1994 — Shannon Miller wins the women's all-around title for the second straight year at the World Gymnastics Championships in Brisbane, Australia.
1994 — Michael Moorer outpoints Evander Holyfield to win the IBF and WBA titles and become the first left-handed heavyweight champion.
2003 — Minnesota and Vancouver become the first teams since 2000 to come back from 3-1 series deficits and win. The Wild take Game 7 in Colorado on Andrew Brunette's overtime goal for a 3-2 win. The Canucks oust St. Louis with a 4-1 win.
2006 — New Jersey scores a playoff-record five power-play goals in its 6-1 win over New York.
2006 — In Berlin, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko stops Chris Byrd in the seventh round of a one-sided fight to gain the IBF heavyweight title.
2007 — The Boston Red Sox tie a major league record by hitting four straight home runs in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees. Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek connect in a span of 10 pitches during the third inning against Chase Wright.
2008 — John Smoltz of Atlanta becomes the 16th pitcher in major league history to reach the 3,000-strikeout plateau in the Braves' 6-0 loss to Washington.
2014 — Albert Pujols becomes the first major leaguer to hit his 499th and 500th homers in the same game, driving in five runs to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals 7-2.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com