Morning Leadoff - April 18, 2020

1987 — Philadelphia's Mike Schmidt hits his 500th home run with two outs in the ninth to rally the Phillies to an 8-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium.

1988 — Ibrahim Hussein of Kenya battles past Juma Ikangaa of Tanzania in the final 100 yards to win the Boston Marathon by 1 second, the closest ever.

1991 — John Stockton breaks his own NBA single-season assist record as the Utah Jazz rout the Seattle SuperSonics 130-103. Stockton's 11 assists give him 1,136 for the season, two more than the record he set last season.

1994 — West Indian batsman Brian Lara completes a world record single-innings cricket score of 375, beating the 365 hit by countryman Sir Gary Sobers 36 years ago.

1996 — Dennis Scott makes an NBA-record 11 3-pointers to lead the Orlando Magic to a 119-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Scott, who hit 11 of 17 3s, finishes with 35 points.

1999 — Wayne Gretzky ends his NHL career at Madison Square Garden with an assist, setting up a second-period goal as his New York Rangers fall to Pittsburgh 2-1 in overtime. Before the game, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announces the league is retiring No. 99 in honor of "The Great One."