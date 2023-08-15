COMING WEDNESDAY
Baseball: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers.
SPEAKING
"After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world. I have been very lucky to be on so many good teams and play with so many great players." Boston Bruins center David Krejci officially announced his decision to retire Monday morning, an expected development that follows on the heels of Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron retiring three weeks ago.
TRIVIA
When was the last time the Minnesota Vikings won a preseason game?