"they have to get ready for the game, and at the same time, i think it's tough going into the first game – the first regular-season game. it's going to be fast, much faster than you can present in practice. so this is at least another step up from that, another kick up Speedwise to the game." Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs coach, who plans to play Patrick Mahomes and the starters for the first half of their preseason game in Arizona on Saturday.