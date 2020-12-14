morning-kickoff Tues, 12-15-20

20 YEARS AGO (2000): After splitting the first two games, Dickinson took command for a 3-1 West Region volleyball victory over visiting Century. Heather Kostelecky led the way for the winning Midgets with 17 kills, 18 digs, two blocks and two aces. Lacey Armstrong turned in a seven-kill, four-ace effort for Century, now 6-4. Dickinson stands 5-5.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State College rode a 20-3 free throw advantage to a 60-57 victory over Chadron State in Chadron, Neb. The win was the fifth in a row for the Savages, now 5-2. Paul Bauer tossed in 17 points to pace Dickinson. Mike Pennie and Terry Severson followed with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Scott Jones pumped in 20 points for Chadron before fouling out.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Detroit Lions' first Thanksgiving Day game was played on Nov. 29, 1934. Chicago won 19-16 before 26,000 fans. The contest was the first NFL game ever broadcast by CBS Radio.

