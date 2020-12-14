morning-kickoff Tues, 12-15-20

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Dec. 15
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Kidder County, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Mandan, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school gymnastics: Jamestown Invite, 5 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
College hockey: UND vs. St. Cloud State, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha).
Thursday, Dec. 17
High school boys basketball: Minot Our Redeemer’s at Shiloh, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Central McLean (Underwood), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Century Triangular, 5 p.m., Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Century at Watford City, 6 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
KFYR (550 AM) -- Bismarck at Mandan, 7:15 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Garrison at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- Boston at Philadelphia, preseason, 6:30 p.m.
TNT -- Golden State at Sacramento, preseason, 9 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Sanford at Pacific, 8 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College played tough on the road, but fell 80-72 to Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, Minn. The Mystics trailed by two at halftime. Trey Scott gave Anoka-Ramsey a huge lift with a 35-point outing. Kyle Weisbeck swished six 3-pointers amid a 24-point game for BSC. Martin Wind was next in line for the Mystics with 13.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): After splitting the first two games, Dickinson took command for a 3-1 West Region volleyball victory over visiting Century. Heather Kostelecky led the way for the winning Midgets with 17 kills, 18 digs, two blocks and two aces. Lacey Armstrong turned in a seven-kill, four-ace effort for Century, now 6-4. Dickinson stands 5-5.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State College rode a 20-3 free throw advantage to a 60-57 victory over Chadron State in Chadron, Neb. The win was the fifth in a row for the Savages, now 5-2. Paul Bauer tossed in 17 points to pace Dickinson. Mike Pennie and Terry Severson followed with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Scott Jones pumped in 20 points for Chadron before fouling out.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Detroit Lions' first Thanksgiving Day game was played on Nov. 29, 1934. Chicago won 19-16 before 26,000 fans. The contest was the first NFL game ever broadcast by CBS Radio.
