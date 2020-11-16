morning-kickoff Tues, 11-17-20

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Nov. 17
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Nov. 19
High school volleyball: High school volleyball: State tournament at Fargodome, quarterfinals, Class A: Century vs. Valley City, 10 a.m.; Fargo Davies vs. Mandan, 1 p.m.; West Fargo vs. Legacy, 4 p.m.; Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Class B: Thompson vs. Flasher, 10 a.m.; Langdon Area vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s, 4 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity vs. Northern Cass, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
College hockey: U-Mary at Willison State College, 4:30 p.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome: consolation (10 a.m./1 p.m.); semifinals (4/7 p.m.).
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Nov. 21
College football: Doane vs. Jamestown, 1 p.m., Community Bowl.
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome: seventh place matches (10 a.m.); fifth place (1 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
SPRING FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 -- Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors
FS2 -- Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN -- Ohio at Miami (Ohio)
KBO SERIES
3:25 p.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 -- Game 2: Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos
MEN'S SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- UEFA National League: Portugual at Croatia
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 -- NRL, New South Wales at Queensland
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS -- ATP World Tour Finals: singles round robin
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary held off Montana-State Billings 70-68 in men's college basketball at Billings, Mont. The winning Marauders led 35-26 at halftime. Jordan Wilhelm sank six 3-pointers and paced the U-Mary attack with 25 points. Anthony Moody pumped in 22 for the Marauders in the victory. DeAndre Chambers of Billings was the game's top scorer with 27 points. He connected on seven 3-pointers.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): University of Mary 184-pounder Jeremy Engelhardt had the only pin of the dual as the Marauders defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 27-9 in college wrestling. Engelhardt defeated Ryan Kotiasz by fall in 4:01. U-Mary, now 2-0, won seven of the 10 bouts in the match.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jack Brown, Jamestown, was elected president of the North Dakota Officials Association at the group's annual meeting in Carrington. Brown succeeds Bill Galloway, Park River. Named vice president was Ray Albrecht, Bismarck. Elected to the board of directors were Roger Gebhart of Manvel, Michael Ives of Minot and Russ Burfening of Grand Forks.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Green Bay Packers are the only team to win three consecutive NFL championships. The Packers won NFL championships in 1966, 1967 and 1968, as well as the first two Super Bowls. The championship teams were coached by Vince Lombardi.
