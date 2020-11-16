 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
morning-kickoff Tues, 11-17-20

morning-kickoff Tues, 11-17-20

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Nov. 17

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Nov. 19

High school volleyball: High school volleyball: State tournament at Fargodome, quarterfinals, Class A: Century vs. Valley City, 10 a.m.; Fargo Davies vs. Mandan, 1 p.m.; West Fargo vs. Legacy, 4 p.m.; Jamestown vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Class B: Thompson vs. Flasher, 10 a.m.; Langdon Area vs. Kenmare, 1 p.m.; Linton-HMB vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s, 4 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity vs. Northern Cass, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

College hockey: U-Mary at Willison State College, 4:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome: consolation (10 a.m./1 p.m.); semifinals (4/7 p.m.).

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Nov. 21

College football: Doane vs. Jamestown, 1 p.m., Community Bowl.

College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome: seventh place matches (10 a.m.); fifth place (1 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

SPRING FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 -- Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors

FS2 -- Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN -- Ohio at Miami (Ohio)

KBO SERIES

3:25 p.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 -- Game 2:  Doosan Bears vs. NC Dinos

MEN'S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 -- UEFA National League: Portugual at Croatia

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 -- NRL, New South Wales at Queensland

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS -- ATP World Tour Finals: singles round robin

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010):  The University of Mary held off Montana-State Billings 70-68 in men's college basketball at Billings, Mont. The winning Marauders led 35-26 at halftime. Jordan Wilhelm sank six 3-pointers and paced the U-Mary attack with 25 points. Anthony Moody pumped in 22 for the Marauders in the victory. DeAndre Chambers of Billings was the game's top scorer with 27 points. He connected on seven 3-pointers.

 20 YEARS AGO (2000):  University of Mary 184-pounder Jeremy Engelhardt had the only pin of the dual as the Marauders defeated Minnesota State-Moorhead 27-9 in college wrestling. Engelhardt defeated Ryan Kotiasz by fall in 4:01. U-Mary, now 2-0, won seven of the 10 bouts in the match.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jack Brown, Jamestown, was elected president of the North Dakota Officials Association at the group's annual meeting in Carrington. Brown succeeds Bill Galloway, Park River. Named vice president was Ray Albrecht, Bismarck. Elected to the board of directors were Roger Gebhart of Manvel, Michael Ives of Minot and Russ Burfening of Grand Forks.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Green Bay Packers are the only team to win three consecutive NFL championships. The Packers won NFL championships in 1966, 1967 and 1968, as well as the first two Super Bowls. The championship teams were coached by Vince Lombardi.

CONTACT US

 Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News