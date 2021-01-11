morning-kickoff Tues, 1-12-21

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Jan. 12
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Grant County, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Hazen-Beulah at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m, VFW Sports Center; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Flasher at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Bismarck Blizzard at Minot, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
College hockey: U-Mary at Willison State, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14
College wrestling: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Grant County at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Watford City 4:30 p.m.; Watford vs. Century, 5:30; St. Mary’s vs. Century, 6:30 (All matches at St. Mary’s); Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck.
Friday, Jan. 15
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Montana), 8 p.m.; UND at Denver, 8 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Duluth, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Duluth at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Beulah, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7:45 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Mandan at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford City at Mandan, 5:45 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink.
High school gymnastics: Bismarck Invite, 5 p.m., Bismarck Gymnastics Club.
High school wrestling: St. Mary’s vs. Minot, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Bismarck, 6 p..; Minot vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. (All matches at BHS).
NAHL: Fairbanks at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
KFYR (550 AM) -- Dickinson at St. Mary's, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Wilton-Wing at Max, 7:15 p.m.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Butler at St. John's, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Alabama at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- West Virginia at Baylor, 8 p.m.
FS1 -- Providence at Marquette, 8 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Indiana at Golden State, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Delray-ATP semifinals, 2 p.m.
TENNIS -- Delray-ATP semifinals, 7 p.m.
TENNIS -- Abu Dhabi WTA singles and doubles finals, midnight.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck held St. Mary's to 27 percent shooting on the way to a 54-44 road victory in West Region boys basketball. Dexter Werner was Bismarck's lone double-figure scorer with 18 points, but he got scoring help from eight teammates. The host Saints didn't have a double-figure man against Bismarck's sticky half-court man-to-man.
20 YEARS AGO (2000):
Dickinson, thumped badly in the first two games, pushed things to the limit before losing a 3-2 volleyball match at Bismarck. The Midgets fell 15-5 and 15-3, fought back with 15-10 and 15-3 verdicts before bowing 15-13 in the finale. Heather Kostelecky paced the Dickinson attack with 12 kills. Brittany Warner added 10 kills and two blocks. Jenny Gossett and Jessica Andersen were dynamite for BHS with 16 and 15 kills, respectively. Andersen added 24 digs to her night's work.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): A 15-2 run late in the second half lifted Bismarck Junior College to a 79-66 victory over Mary College in the first basketball clash between the two schools. The main architect of BJC's winning surge was Rich Condo, who scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead BJC scorers. Steve Bratlien added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Mystics. Dave Drechsler took game scoring honors with 26 points for the Marauders, and Vic Friesz led the way on the boards with 14 rebounds.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Australian Samuel Groth has the record for the fastest recorded tennis serve at 163.4 mph. His record serve came at the 2012 Busan Open Challenge. Georgina Garcia Perez of Spain is the women's record holder with a serve of 136.7 mph at the 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open.
