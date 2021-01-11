morning-kickoff Tues, 1-12-21

50 YEARS AGO (1970): A 15-2 run late in the second half lifted Bismarck Junior College to a 79-66 victory over Mary College in the first basketball clash between the two schools. The main architect of BJC's winning surge was Rich Condo, who scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead BJC scorers. Steve Bratlien added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Mystics. Dave Drechsler took game scoring honors with 26 points for the Marauders, and Vic Friesz led the way on the boards with 14 rebounds.