morning-kickoff Tu, 1-5-21

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Hebron outscored visiting Mott 12-3 at the free throw line to take a 56-50 Class B boys basketball victory. Hebron led by 11 points after three periods, but surrendered 21 fourth-quarter points to the Cardinals. Tanner Hatzenbuehler was Hebron's offensive stalwart with 22 points. Eric Terras added 11 for the winning Brickmakers. Nick Friedt tallied 14 points for Mott.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): St. Mary's ran its dual wrestling record to 3-2 with a 31-16 victory over Rugby and a 35-17 win over Harvey. Tom Steider at 123 pounds and heavyweight Russ Dworshak posted pins for the Saints in both duals. Joe Gustin also won for St. Mary's in both duals.

Forward Ilya Kovalchuk was chosen first in the 2001 NHL draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. Kovalchuk scored 29 goals as a rookie and later had two 52-goal seasons with the Thrashers.

