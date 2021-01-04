morning-kickoff Tu, 1-5-21

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Jan. 5
High school boys basketball: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck, VFW Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Hazen at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Solen at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Jan. 7
College wrestling: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Dickinson at Legacy, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy vs. Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Legacy vs. Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Williston vs. Bismarck, 7:30 p.m. (All matches at BHS).
Friday, Jan. 8
College hockey: Omaha at UND, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s basketball: St. Cloud State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Rapid City Christian at Shiloh, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck vs. Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Century at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century Triangular, 4:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Central McLean at Washburn, 7:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) -- Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
KFYR (550 AM) -- Century at Bismarck, 5:45 p.m,.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
TV TODAY
HOCKEY
NHLN -- World Junior Championships, bronze medal, 4:30 p.m.
NHLN -- World Junior Championships, gold medal, 8:30 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Florida at Alabama, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Villanova at DePaul, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Rutgers at Michigan State, 8 p.m.
FS1 -- Connecticut at Marquette, 8 p.m.
ESPN -- Kansas at Texas Christian, 9 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Abu Dhabi WTA, early rounds, midnight
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Flasher won a defensive struggle with New Salem to earn a 40-34 girls basketball victory over the visiting Holsteins. Flasher led 18-11 at halftime. Karlie Schroeder was the game's leading scorer with 14 points for New Salem. Lindsey Ruscheinsky paced Flasher with 12. They were the game's only double-figure scorers. Forty-three fouls were called with three players fouling out.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Hebron outscored visiting Mott 12-3 at the free throw line to take a 56-50 Class B boys basketball victory. Hebron led by 11 points after three periods, but surrendered 21 fourth-quarter points to the Cardinals. Tanner Hatzenbuehler was Hebron's offensive stalwart with 22 points. Eric Terras added 11 for the winning Brickmakers. Nick Friedt tallied 14 points for Mott.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): St. Mary's ran its dual wrestling record to 3-2 with a 31-16 victory over Rugby and a 35-17 win over Harvey. Tom Steider at 123 pounds and heavyweight Russ Dworshak posted pins for the Saints in both duals. Joe Gustin also won for St. Mary's in both duals.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Forward Ilya Kovalchuk was chosen first in the 2001 NHL draft by the Atlanta Thrashers. Kovalchuk scored 29 goals as a rookie and later had two 52-goal seasons with the Thrashers.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com