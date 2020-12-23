morning-kickoff Thur, 12-24-20

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Dec. 24
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Dec. 25
No local events scheduled.
Saturday, Dec. 26
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, Dec. 27
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Dec. 28
High school basketball: Shiloh vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 2/3:30 p.m. (At Jamestown).
RADIO TODAY
NFL
KFYR (550 AM) -- Minnesota at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., Friday
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FOX -- Wisconsin at Michigan State, 11:30 a.m., Friday
FS1 -- Maryland at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., Friday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN -- Hawaii vs. Houston, New Mexico Bowl, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN -- Buffalo vs. Marshall, Camellia Bowl, 1:30 p.m., Friday
NBA
ESPN -- New Orleans at Miami, 11 a.m., Friday
ABC -- Golden State at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., Friday
ABC -- Brooklyn at Boston, 4 p.m., Friday
ABC, ESPN -- Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., Friday
ESPN -- L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9:30 p.m., Friday
NFL
FOX -- Minnesota at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. Friday
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010), Wednesday: Linton-HMB, down 26-24 at halftime, held LaMoure to 12 second-half points en route to a 53-38 basketball victory at LaMoure. Kelsey Larson scored 14 points and Derek Roemmich added 13 to lead Linton-HMB in the low-scoring game. Tyler Thielges and Zach Stemen paced LaMoure with nine points apiece.
Thursday: Carrington managed just 16 second-half points in a 57-43 basketball loss to New Rockford-Sheyenne in New Rockford. The Cardinals were down by two points at halftime before the offense fizzled. Stephen Guler of NR-S scored 27 points to lead all scorers with ease. Mason Haley added 17 for the winning Rockets. Carrington got 15 points each from Easton Page and Chase Monson.
20 YEARS AGO (2000), Wednesday: Jamie Kautzman scored two third-period goals and Jesse Horner had one as Mandan rallied past visiting Minot 5-4 in West Region hockey. Sam Friedt and Nic Friesz scored Mandan's other goals. Both goalies, Minot's Dave Wilson and Mandan's David Brandt, stopped 22 shots. Mandan upped its record to 7-1 with the win and swept the regular season series against the Magicians for the first time.
Thursday: Scranton held Hettinger to 24 second-half points went on to a 75-46 victory in the championship game of the Hettinger Holiday basketball tournament. Dirk Mack and JB Pauley led the Miner romp with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Kurt Rotering led the way for Hettinger with 12 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1970), Wednesday: St. Mary's stormed to a 31-point first quarter and went on to clip Dickinson Trinity 72-61 in basketball in Dickinson. The victory was the first of the season for the Saints, ending a 0-6 drought. Paul Bauman poured in 11 points in the first period to lead an onslaught that had the host team down 31-10. Bauman finished with 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Mike Thomas tossed in 18 and Steve McDonald added 15 for the Saints. Larry Radent paced Trinity with 16 points and Jim Stika posted 15. Trinity dropped to 2-3.
Thursday: Bismarck held off a Dickinson comeback to nip the Midgets 54-47 for its fourth victory of the basketball season. Dickinson, which trailed much of the game, tied it at 45 on a Dave Culver free throw. Russ Henegar's jumpshot put BHS ahead 47-45, and he was fouled on the play. His free throw rolled off the rim, but Tom Petrik's tip-in gave the Demons a decisive 49-45 advantage.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last time the Dallas Cowboys did not have a player make the Pro Bowl was 1989.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com