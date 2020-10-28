morning-kickoff, Thur, 10-29-20

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Oct. 29
High school girls swimming: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Turtle Lake-Mercer at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
College hockey: Iowa State at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex.
High school football: Class AAA Playoffs – No. 3 East West Fargo at No. 2 West Bismarck, 4 p.m., Bowl; No. 4 East Fargo Shanley at No. 1 West Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; No. 3 West Mandan at No. 2 East Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
College hockey: Iowa State at U-Mary, 4 p.m.
High school football: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals – Devils Lake at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m., Smrekar Field; Class A playoffs, quarterfinals -- Minot Ryan at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 10 a.m. (diving), 1 p.m. (swimming).
High school volleyball: Century at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 2:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Washburn, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN -- South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
ESPNU -- Kentucky at Missouri, 8 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship, first round, 11 a.m.
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Cyprus Open, second round, 4:30 a.m. Friday.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- Seoul LG Twins at Incheon SK Wyverns, 4:25 a.m. Friday.
NFL
FOX -- Atlanta at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.
NOTE: Schedule subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Holly Johnson scored team highs in kills, blocks and aces to lead Minot over visiting Mandan 3-2 in West Region volleyball. Johnson was credited with 24 kills, two blocks and six aces. Elizabeth Meyer led the way for Mandan with 12 kills. Kari Tveito logged 27 digs for the Braves.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Huron scored 35 unanswered points in a shocking 49-13 college football victory at Dickinson State. A win by the 10th-ranked Eagles wasn't a surprise. A 36-point margin of victory at Dickinson was. The Blue Hawks hadn't been treated that way since 1985. Jeff Mitkowski rushed for a game-high 135 yards and two touchdowns for Huron.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan struggled in the second half, but emerged with a 22-14 victory road victory over Dickinson in Western Dakota Association football action. The Braves built a 22-0 halftime advantage on a touchdown run and two TD passes by quarterback Jim Gronowski. Gronowski scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter and later threw a nine-yard TD pass to Ron Crouse. Jeff Zwarych grabbed a 10-yard scoring pass from Gronowski in the second period. Zwarych kicked two extra points and ran for a two-point conversion for the Braves. Mandan stands 4-4. Dickinson dipped to 1-6.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Six Americans have held the No. 1 ATP ranking, the most recent Andy Roddick in 2004. Previously, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Jim Courier, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi were ranked No. 1.
