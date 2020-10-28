morning-kickoff, Thur, 10-29-20

NOTE: Schedule subject to changes and blackouts.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Holly Johnson scored team highs in kills, blocks and aces to lead Minot over visiting Mandan 3-2 in West Region volleyball. Johnson was credited with 24 kills, two blocks and six aces. Elizabeth Meyer led the way for Mandan with 12 kills. Kari Tveito logged 27 digs for the Braves.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Huron scored 35 unanswered points in a shocking 49-13 college football victory at Dickinson State. A win by the 10th-ranked Eagles wasn't a surprise. A 36-point margin of victory at Dickinson was. The Blue Hawks hadn't been treated that way since 1985. Jeff Mitkowski rushed for a game-high 135 yards and two touchdowns for Huron.