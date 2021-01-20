morning-kickoff Th 1-21-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The state's top-ranked Class A basketball teams went down to defeat on the Bismarck Civic Center floor. Top-ranked Century was upended 57-50 by unranked Bismarck in the girls game, the first loss for the Patriots in 20 games. Century's second-ranked boys outlasted No. 1 Bismarck 72-62. Anna Hruby was a stalwart for the BHS girls with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Justin Ledger and Tom Fraase tallied 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the CHS boys. Fraase scored all of his points in the second half.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Harvey defeated Linton 15-4, 15-7 for the championship in the Washburn volleyball tournament. Harvey downed Underwood 2-0 and Washburn 2-0 to advance to the championship match. Amy Stumpf and Nikki Lemer were Harvey's offensive leaders with 22 and 19 kills, respectively. Stumpf also reigstered seven blocks. Ashley Jahner paced Linton with 21 kills and six aces in the tournament.