morning-kickoff Th 1-21-21

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Thursday, Jan. 21
College hockey: Utah State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Century, 7:15 p.m., Wachter Rink; Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at New Salem-Almont, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Jamestown at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school wrestling: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 5 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Watford City, 7 p.m. (At Belcourt).
Friday, Jan. 22
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck vs. Legacy, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink; Mandan at West Fargo, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Mandan Invite, 5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Jan. 23
College hockey: Colorado College at UND, 6:07 p.m.; Utah State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College indoor track: Marauders Open, 11 a.m., U-Mary Fieldhouse.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Miles, 2 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 5 p.m.
College women’s swimming: Northern State at U-Mary, BSC pool.
College women’s basketball: United Tribes at Miles, 2 p.m.; BSC at Dawson, 3 p.m.; Bemidji State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: New Town at Shiloh, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Minot Invite, 11 a.m.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 3:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at West Fargo, 1 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Bismarck Blizzard, 2 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school wrestling: Century at Dickinson, 11 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Jan. 24
College hockey: Colorado College at UND, 6:07 p.m.
College wrestling: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
KDKT (1410 AM) -- Glen Ullin-Hebron at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
TV TODAY
GOLF
GOLF -- LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, first round, 11 a.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour, Desert Classic, first round, 2 p.m.
GOLF -- PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, fist round, 6 p.m.
GOLF -- EPGA Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, second round, 1 a.m. Friday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FS1 -- Southern California at Stanford, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Wichita State at Memphis, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Arizona at Arizona State, 8 p.m.
FS1 -- Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
FS1 -- Colorado State at Utah State, 10 p.m.
NBA
TNT -- L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
TNT -- New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.
NBCSN -- Montreal at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Connecticut at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Syracuse at Louisville, 8 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The state's top-ranked Class A basketball teams went down to defeat on the Bismarck Civic Center floor. Top-ranked Century was upended 57-50 by unranked Bismarck in the girls game, the first loss for the Patriots in 20 games. Century's second-ranked boys outlasted No. 1 Bismarck 72-62. Anna Hruby was a stalwart for the BHS girls with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Justin Ledger and Tom Fraase tallied 21 and 19 points, respectively, for the CHS boys. Fraase scored all of his points in the second half.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Harvey defeated Linton 15-4, 15-7 for the championship in the Washburn volleyball tournament. Harvey downed Underwood 2-0 and Washburn 2-0 to advance to the championship match. Amy Stumpf and Nikki Lemer were Harvey's offensive leaders with 22 and 19 kills, respectively. Stumpf also reigstered seven blocks. Ashley Jahner paced Linton with 21 kills and six aces in the tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Park River, riding atop one of the state's longest winning streaks, has elbowed its way into the Class A high school basketball rankings for the first time this season. The Aggies are ranked fourth this week on the strength of a nine-game winning streak that includes last week's 62-47 drubbing of defending state champion Grand Forks Central. Undefeated Fort Yates remained in first place, followed by Mandan and Jamestown. Fargo Shanley is ranked fifth.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Nate Thurmond was the first NBA player to achieve a quadruple double. Playing in his first game with the Chicago Bulls on Oct 18, 1974, Thurmond was credited with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 12 blocked shots. The Bulls defeated Atlanta 120-115 in overtime.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com