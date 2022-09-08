Morning Kickoff: Sept. 9

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Sept. 9

College cross country: University of Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Twilight meet.

College volleyball: St. Cloud State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s soccer: St. Cloud State at University of Mary, 3:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo, Noon; Bismarck at Fargo South, 3:30 p.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton, 2 p.m., at Fargo; Legacy at Fargo Shanley, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Random Draw Invitational, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

Saturday, Sept. 10

College football: University of Mary at Winona State, 1 p.m.; North Carolina A&T at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Northern Iowa at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Duluth at University of Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s tennis: University of Mary at Concordia Invitational, Moorhead, Minn.

High school boys tennis: Fargo-West Fargo tournament.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Century, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Anderson-Stavn meet, 1 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Multi Duals, 10 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – West Fargo Sheyenne at Century

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Dickinson Trinity at Shiloh Christian

KDKT (1410 AM) – Napoleon-Gackle at Central McLean

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs - Round of 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at Penn St.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Minnesota

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round

10 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Texas OR Detroit at Kansas City

BSN — Cleveland at Minnesota

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship

2 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Needing a reset after an upset loss to Bismarck, Century got it in a dominant 3-0 win over St. Mary’s in boys soccer. Outshooting the Saints 7-1 in the first half, Century finally got on the board with less than three minutes until the half as Dominic Neameyer knocked in his first of two goals in the game. Neameyer scored his second of the game on a second-half header past Saints goalie Tom Gilchrist. Alec Rauhauser, who assisted on Neameyer’s second goal, scored Century’s third goal of the game by heading in a pass from Brandon Eckroth.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan outlasted Beulah 3-2 in a tough volleyball match between the two teams. Mandan won the first, third and fifth sets while Beulah won the second and fourth. Beulah’s Nicole Henke and Sarah Just tied for the game-high with 12 kills. Mandan was led in kills by Brittany Keller (11), Kristi Kautzman (10), and Deondra Thilmony (10). Keller also had four blocks, 15 digs and six aces.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A 170-yard outing from Russ Henegar on the ground was key to a 26-7 victory for Bismarck Junior College’s football team over Fergus Falls Junior College (Minn.). Henegar also had two touchdowns, the first of which, a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ron Fiechtner, broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter, and the second of which, a 15-yard touchdown run, gave Bismarck much-needed breathing room after Fergus Falls cut the Bismarck lead to 13-7. Bismarck held Fergus Falls to 155 yards of offense while piling up 284 of their own.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Dallas Cowboys, who won 17 straight season opening games from 1965 to 1981.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.