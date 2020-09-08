Morning Kickoff: Sept. 9

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dickinson State's men and Minot State's women claimed titles in the Bismarck State College Open golf tournament at Prairie West in Mandan. DSU's men shot a 306 to edge Minot State and Jamestown College by two strokes. Minot was 15 strokes better than runner-up Dickinson State in the women's tournament with a 348. Medalists were Michael Delorme of Minot with a 70 in the men's tournament and Ali Hilkewick of Minot with an 81 in the women's event.