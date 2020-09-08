Morning Kickoff: Sept. 9

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Sept. 10
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Minot at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 11
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school football: Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean, 7 p.m., Washburn.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Duals, 3 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, First Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 6: Toronto vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, Orlando
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
11 a.m./6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dickinson State's men and Minot State's women claimed titles in the Bismarck State College Open golf tournament at Prairie West in Mandan. DSU's men shot a 306 to edge Minot State and Jamestown College by two strokes. Minot was 15 strokes better than runner-up Dickinson State in the women's tournament with a 348. Medalists were Michael Delorme of Minot with a 70 in the men's tournament and Ali Hilkewick of Minot with an 81 in the women's event.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Derek Kinnischtzke ran for 111 yards and a score and returned two punts for touchdowns to lead Bismarck to a 45-0 football victory over Mandan at the Community Bowl. Bismarck's defense was startlingly good. The Demons didn't surrender a first down while holding the Braves to just three yards of total offense.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): A 12-yard scoring run by Chuck Lang in the fourth quarter was all the offense Linton needed in an 8-0 football victory at Leola, S.D. James Streyle led Linton's sterling defensive effort with three of the six Lion interceptions.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Albert Pujols of the Angels has 15 grand slams, three more than Edwin Encarnacion of the White Sox.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!