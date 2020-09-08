 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 9

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Sept. 10

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Minot at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:15 p.m.

High school football: Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean, 7 p.m., Washburn.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Duals, 3 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school volleyball: Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers, 104 miles

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, First Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

4:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh

NBA PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Toronto vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, Orlando

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 2: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

11 a.m./6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

                                                                                                                       

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Dickinson State's men and Minot State's women claimed titles in the Bismarck State College Open golf tournament at Prairie West in Mandan. DSU's men shot a 306 to edge Minot State and Jamestown College by two strokes. Minot was 15 strokes better than runner-up Dickinson State in the women's tournament with a 348. Medalists were Michael Delorme of Minot with a 70 in the men's tournament and Ali Hilkewick of Minot with an 81 in the women's event.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Derek Kinnischtzke ran for 111 yards and a score and returned two punts for touchdowns to lead Bismarck to a 45-0 football victory over Mandan at the Community Bowl. Bismarck's defense was startlingly good. The Demons didn't surrender a first down while holding the Braves to just three yards of total offense.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): A 12-yard scoring run by Chuck Lang in the fourth quarter was all the offense Linton needed in an 8-0 football victory at Leola, S.D. James Streyle led Linton's sterling defensive effort with three of the six Lion interceptions.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Albert Pujols of the Angels has 15 grand slams, three more than Edwin Encarnacion of the White Sox.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

