MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Sept. 9

College football: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Maine at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Montana State-Billings at Spearfish, S.D., 9 a.m.; U-Mary vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville at Spearfish, S.D., 1 p.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana.

High school cross country: Bismarck at Sioux Falls, S.D. meet, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys soccer: Minot at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Century, 9 a.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Williston, Noon.

Sunday, Sept. 10

College women’s soccer: U-Mary vs. Central Missouri at Mankato, Minn., 11 a.m.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Augustana.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – N.Y. Mets at Minnesota

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Sioux Falls at U-Mary

KXMR (710 AM) – Maine at North Dakota State

2 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Northern Arizona at North Dakota

KDKT (1410 AM) – Northern Arizona at North Dakota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at NC State

ESPN — Utah at Baylor

ESPN2 — Purdue at Virginia Tech

FOX — Nebraska at Colorado

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas A&M at Miami

CBS — UNLV at Michigan

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Tulane

FOX — Iowa at Iowa St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Alabama

FOX —Oregon at Texas Tech

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Washington St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: E. Michigan at Minnesota OR Temple at Rutgers

CBS — UCLA at San Diego St.

NBC — Charlotte at Maryland

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Auburn at California

FOX — Stanford at Southern Cal

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — The Irish Champion Stakes

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN — N.Y. Mets at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Houston OR Pittsburgh at Atlanta

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at L.A. Angels OR Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

MEN’S SOCCER

4:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan

WOMEN’S SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

CBS — NWSL UKG Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville FC

TENNIS

3 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s goalkeeper Jordan Smith made a big stop on his first-ever penalty shot to allow the Saints to escape a match with two-time defending champion Century with a 1-1 tie. Smith made 12 saves for the Saints, none bigger than his stop against Jacob Richter late in the first half on the free attempt. St. Mary’s led early on Nathan Vetter’s first goal of the season with Century tying the game less than four minutes later on a tally by Julian Wilhelm.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): After being drafted 33rd overall by Miami in the NBA draft, former North Dakota star Jerome Beasley signed his contract with the Heat to join the team. Beasley was the reigning Division II national player of the year before entering the draft and being selected by the Heat.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): After an attempt to field a cross country team for the 1972 season fell by the wayside when numbers weren’t sufficient for a team to be sustained, Mandan ran its first cross country race at Raleigh against, among others, Bismarck and Dickinson, and finished fourth out of the six teams competing. Bob Zundel was the leading runner for Mandan, as he finished fifth and was the lone runner for Mandan with previous experience entering the meet.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Exactly a decade ago in the 2014 season, when they lost 26-10 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 7.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com