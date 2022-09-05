Morning Kickoff: Sept. 6

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Sept. 6

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Miles CC, 8 p.m.

High school volleyball: Williston at Century, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Stanley Invitational.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Dawson CC, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

High school boys soccer: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BSN & TBS — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

TENNIS

11 a.m./6 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

7:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 4: Chicago at Connecticut

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 4: Las Vegas at Seattle

WOMEN’S SOCCER

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High’s tennis team earned a clean 9-0 sweep of Williston. Willi Ulness dropped just a single set in the top singles match (6-0, 6-1). At Nos. 2 and 3 singles Jaden Wirrenga and Austin Meuchel provided some excitement with three-set wins over Adam Kemp and Chase Olson. Jared Spooner, Andrew Krecklau, and David Keys downed their opponents in straight sets. In doubles, Ulness and Spooner combined for a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Meuchel and Wirrenga teamed for a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Keys-Krecklau had an easy go at No. 3 doubles (6-1, 6-4).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary women’s soccer team earned its second consecutive win in overtime to start the season, defeating 2-1 Dana College 2-1. After neither team scored for the first 79 minutes, Dana College went ahead on an 80th-minute goal by Julie Miller. The Marauders tied the game less than two minutes later on an unassisted goal by Nicole Benedict. The winner was netted by Leslie Heidt seven minutes into extra time. Kristin Werner made three saves to also earn her second win of the season.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Dana Barbie won his second Bismarck-Mandan golf tournament title in two weeks as he defeated Bob Huseby in the championship match to take home the top spot in the Mandan Elks Labor Day Golf Tournament.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU is 177-27 at the Fargodome.

