MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Sept. 6

College volleyball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

High school girls golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., O’Leary.

High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, 5:30 p.m., McDowell Dam.

High school volleyball: Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 5:45 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Center-Stanton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

High school football: Fargo Davies at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 8 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College volleyball: U-Mary vs. South Dakota Mines at Spearfish, S.D., 8 a.m.; U-Mary at Black Hills State, 6 p.m. at Spearfish, S.D.

College cross country: Dragon Twilight at Moorhead, Minn.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary vs. Grand Valley State at Mankato, Minn., 1 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Random Draw, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school boys soccer: Mandan at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Final Round

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Creighton at Nebraska

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (11:30 a.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Colorado at Arizona (2:30 p.m.)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Atlanta OR Boston at Tampa Bay (5:30 p.m.)

MEN’S SOCCER

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Malta vs. Gibraltar

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Kansas City, Semifinal

9 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Racing Louisville FC at OL Reign, Semifinal

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals

WNBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Atlanta

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): North Dakota State left tackle Billy Turner was named Missouri Valley offensive lineman of the week after the team’s win over Kansas State. Turner graded out at a 96 percent with 10 knockdowns and was responsible for zero quarterback hurries or sacks in front of quarterback Brock Jensen.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): A four-point evening by Cam Christensen led St. Mary’s boys soccer team past Minot, 4-0. Christensen assisted on Casey Auen’s goal, the lone tally in the first half, scored his goal unassisted to start the second, then assisted on scores by Mike Weisbeck and Chris Keller to finish his night. Minot goalie Jerrel Burkhart was under fire all night long, facing 32 shots and stopping 28, including making 20 saves on 23 shots in the second half.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Competing in the North Central Championship Motocross races at Boone’s Farm Motocross track in Almont, Bismarck riders Terry Tietz and Tim Randisch won the 125cc and 250cc classes, respectively. Tietz beat fellow Bismarcker Randy King for the title at 125cc while riding a Honda. Ron Reum of Moorhead was runner-up to Randisch at 250cc’s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Week 4 of the 2018 season, when they were 23rd in the AP poll and 23rd in the Coaches poll.

