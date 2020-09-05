Morning Kickoff: Sept. 6

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck's season opener turned sour as the Aberdeen Central defense did all the team's scoring in a 9-8 victory at Aberdeen, S.D. The host Eagles built a 9-0 lead on a third-quarter safety and a fourth-quarter touchdown on a blocked punt and conversion kick. Bismarck scored late in the game on a two-yard scoring run by Russ Henegar and Gary Van Huevelen's two-point conversion pass to Dave Sande. Aberdeen ran out the clock on its ensuing possession.