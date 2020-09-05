 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 6

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Sunday, Sept. 6

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Sept. 7

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY/MONDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy

10 a.m./12 p.m.

FS1/FOX — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOXING

7 p.m.

FOX — Welterweights: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos, Los Angeles

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles

GOLF

12/2 p.m.

GOLF/NBC — PGA: Tour Championship, Third Round, Atlanta

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland

1 p.m.

FSN – Detroit at Minnesota

3 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Los Angeles Angels

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NBA PLAYOFFS

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 4: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 2: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

NBC — Game 1: Dallas vs. Vegas, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami

11 a.m.

NBCSN — FA WSL: Chelsea at Manchester United

TENNIS

10 a.m./6 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

TV MONDAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Brigham Young at Navy

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FSN – Detroit at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

8 p.m.

FS1 – Colorado at San Diego

NBA PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Boston vs. Toronto, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

10 a.m./6 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

                                                                                                                       

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Taylor Diem wiped out a 1-0 University of Mary lead and lifted visiting Regis of Denver, Colo., to a 2-1 men's soccer victory over the Marauders. Chris Stier gave the Marauders a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of the game, but Diem responded twice later in the half. Regis outshot U-Mary 7-3.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bowman recovered from a four-point first quarter to edge visiting Mott 45-42 in Class B girls basketball. The winning Bulldogs, down 24-17 at halftime, outscored Mott 16-6 in the third quarter to open a 33-30 lead. Jill Flath and Laura White reached double figures for Bowman with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Elizabeth Jahner of Mott was the game's top scorer with 18 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck's season opener turned sour as the Aberdeen Central defense did all the team's scoring in a 9-8 victory at Aberdeen, S.D. The host Eagles built a 9-0 lead on a third-quarter safety and a fourth-quarter touchdown on a blocked punt and conversion kick. Bismarck scored late in the game on a two-yard scoring run by Russ Henegar and Gary Van Huevelen's two-point conversion pass to Dave Sande. Aberdeen ran out the clock on its ensuing possession.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Emmitt Smith (164), LaDainian Tomlinson (145) and Marcus Allen (132) rank 1-2-3 in rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

