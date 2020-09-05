Morning Kickoff: Sept. 6

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Sunday, Sept. 6
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 7
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY/MONDAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy
10 a.m./12 p.m.
FS1/FOX — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOXING
7 p.m.
FOX — Welterweights: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos, Los Angeles
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 9, Pau to Laruns, 95 miles
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA: Tour Championship, Third Round, Atlanta
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland
1 p.m.
FSN – Detroit at Minnesota
3 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Los Angeles Angels
6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
NBA PLAYOFFS
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 4: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 2: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 1: Dallas vs. Vegas, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami
11 a.m.
NBCSN — FA WSL: Chelsea at Manchester United
TENNIS
10 a.m./6 p.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
TV MONDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Brigham Young at Navy
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FSN – Detroit at Minnesota
3 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
8 p.m.
FS1 – Colorado at San Diego
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Boston vs. Toronto, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
10 a.m./6 p.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Taylor Diem wiped out a 1-0 University of Mary lead and lifted visiting Regis of Denver, Colo., to a 2-1 men's soccer victory over the Marauders. Chris Stier gave the Marauders a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of the game, but Diem responded twice later in the half. Regis outshot U-Mary 7-3.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bowman recovered from a four-point first quarter to edge visiting Mott 45-42 in Class B girls basketball. The winning Bulldogs, down 24-17 at halftime, outscored Mott 16-6 in the third quarter to open a 33-30 lead. Jill Flath and Laura White reached double figures for Bowman with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Elizabeth Jahner of Mott was the game's top scorer with 18 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck's season opener turned sour as the Aberdeen Central defense did all the team's scoring in a 9-8 victory at Aberdeen, S.D. The host Eagles built a 9-0 lead on a third-quarter safety and a fourth-quarter touchdown on a blocked punt and conversion kick. Bismarck scored late in the game on a two-yard scoring run by Russ Henegar and Gary Van Huevelen's two-point conversion pass to Dave Sande. Aberdeen ran out the clock on its ensuing possession.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Emmitt Smith (164), LaDainian Tomlinson (145) and Marcus Allen (132) rank 1-2-3 in rushing touchdowns in NFL history.
