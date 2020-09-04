 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 5

Morning Kickoff: Sept. 5

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

 

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 5

High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Williston, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

 

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

11:30 a.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Texas State

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis

CYCLING

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — San Diego at Oakland

6 p.m.

FSN – Detroit at Minnesota

FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

NBA PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Toronto vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando

NHL PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

NBC — Game 7: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Toronto

SOCCER

11 a.m.

ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2

1:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3

7 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City

WOMEN’S SOCCER

12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

                                                                                                                       

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo Davies had no answer for Bismarck tailback Channing Mann. Mann rushed for 220 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Demons to a 47-13 victory over Davies at the Community Bowl. Dillon Lange added 137 yards as BHS piled up 462 rushing yards. Bismarck, which led 41-13 at halftime, upped its record to 1-1. Davies dropped to 0-2.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): St. Mary's absorbed a 4-2 soccer defeat at the hands of Spearfish, S.D. at the Pierre, S.D., Jamboree. Ben Benjamin scored three goals for Spearfish. Jeremy Manstrom and Erik Christianson notched goals for the Saints. Jon Udland made seven stops in the St. Mary's net. Amos Kalberer had four saves for Spearfish.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Quarterback Jim Gronowski and running back Kevin Lee scored on long runs as Mandan defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 20-0 in its home opener. Gronowski ran 87 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Lee struck from 72 yards out in the second quarter to give the Braves a 12-0 lead. Chris Assel punched over from a yard out in the fourth quarter for Mandan's third six-pointer. Gronowski ran for a two-point conversion.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bill Russell, Bob Pettit, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird also won multiple MVPs then became NBA head coaches.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News