Morning Kickoff: Sept. 5

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Sept. 5
High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
11:30 a.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — SMU at Texas State
7 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis
CYCLING
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FOX — San Diego at Oakland
6 p.m.
FSN – Detroit at Minnesota
FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 4: Toronto vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 2: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando
NHL PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
NBC — Game 7: New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Toronto
SOCCER
11 a.m.
ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2
1:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3
7 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City
WOMEN’S SOCCER
12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo Davies had no answer for Bismarck tailback Channing Mann. Mann rushed for 220 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Demons to a 47-13 victory over Davies at the Community Bowl. Dillon Lange added 137 yards as BHS piled up 462 rushing yards. Bismarck, which led 41-13 at halftime, upped its record to 1-1. Davies dropped to 0-2.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): St. Mary's absorbed a 4-2 soccer defeat at the hands of Spearfish, S.D. at the Pierre, S.D., Jamboree. Ben Benjamin scored three goals for Spearfish. Jeremy Manstrom and Erik Christianson notched goals for the Saints. Jon Udland made seven stops in the St. Mary's net. Amos Kalberer had four saves for Spearfish.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Quarterback Jim Gronowski and running back Kevin Lee scored on long runs as Mandan defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 20-0 in its home opener. Gronowski ran 87 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Lee struck from 72 yards out in the second quarter to give the Braves a 12-0 lead. Chris Assel punched over from a yard out in the fourth quarter for Mandan's third six-pointer. Gronowski ran for a two-point conversion.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bill Russell, Bob Pettit, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird also won multiple MVPs then became NBA head coaches.
