Morning Kickoff: Sept. 5

CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Fargo Davies had no answer for Bismarck tailback Channing Mann. Mann rushed for 220 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Demons to a 47-13 victory over Davies at the Community Bowl. Dillon Lange added 137 yards as BHS piled up 462 rushing yards. Bismarck, which led 41-13 at halftime, upped its record to 1-1. Davies dropped to 0-2.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): St. Mary's absorbed a 4-2 soccer defeat at the hands of Spearfish, S.D. at the Pierre, S.D., Jamboree. Ben Benjamin scored three goals for Spearfish. Jeremy Manstrom and Erik Christianson notched goals for the Saints. Jon Udland made seven stops in the St. Mary's net. Amos Kalberer had four saves for Spearfish.