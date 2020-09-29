Morning Kickoff: Sept. 30

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Tom Keller netted a hat trick and Alec Rauhauser scored two goals in Century’s 7-0 soccer win over Mandan. Also rattling the onion bag for the Patriots were Matt MacArthur and Andre Pagan. Kyle Butterfield was bombarded with 19 shots in goal for the Braves.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Scoreless after one quarter, Bismarck High scored 35 points over the final 36 minutes in a 35-7 win over Century. Derek Kinnischtzke ran for a pair of touchdowns on the ground for the Demons. Michael Salwei and Tom Erhardt (30 yards) also had rushing TDs. Braden Engel hit Tyler Woeste for a 30-yard scoring strike to commence the scoring. Century’s fourth-quarter score came on a 44-yard strike from Tom Kirchoffner to Casey Rogstad.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): North Dakota State defeated the University of South Dakota 24-21 despite fumbling the football away six times. Bison fullback Dennis Preboski ran for a pair of touchdowns as part of a 32-carry, 174-yard performance. NDSU had 330 yards of offense in the victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Peyton Manning threw 293 touchdown passes to players drafted in the first round. Aaron Rodgers has thrown two TD passes to first-rounders.

