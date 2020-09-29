Morning Kickoff: Sept. 30

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Oct. 1
High school boys tennis: West Region at Minot, Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.: No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Bismarck; No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Jamestown; No. 4 Mandan vs. No. 5 Jamestown; Semifinals/loser out, 1 p.m.; State qualifiers/championship, 4 p.m.
High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Auto racing: Oktoberfest, Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College hockey: University of Mary at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school football: Williston at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Beulah at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school volleyball: Watford City at Mandan, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide, Qualifying Final
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Finals, Centreville, Va.
GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Open, First Round, North Berwick, Scotland
MLB PLAYOFFS
11 a.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Cincinnati at Atlanta
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Houston at Minnesota
1 p.m.
ABC — Game 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs
2 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Chicago White Sox at Oakland
3 p.m.
TBS — Game 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: St. Louis at San Diego
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game: New York Yankees at Cleveland
9 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers
NBA FINALS
8 p.m.
ABC — Game 1: Miami vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Juarez at Tijuana
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Tom Keller netted a hat trick and Alec Rauhauser scored two goals in Century’s 7-0 soccer win over Mandan. Also rattling the onion bag for the Patriots were Matt MacArthur and Andre Pagan. Kyle Butterfield was bombarded with 19 shots in goal for the Braves.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Scoreless after one quarter, Bismarck High scored 35 points over the final 36 minutes in a 35-7 win over Century. Derek Kinnischtzke ran for a pair of touchdowns on the ground for the Demons. Michael Salwei and Tom Erhardt (30 yards) also had rushing TDs. Braden Engel hit Tyler Woeste for a 30-yard scoring strike to commence the scoring. Century’s fourth-quarter score came on a 44-yard strike from Tom Kirchoffner to Casey Rogstad.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): North Dakota State defeated the University of South Dakota 24-21 despite fumbling the football away six times. Bison fullback Dennis Preboski ran for a pair of touchdowns as part of a 32-carry, 174-yard performance. NDSU had 330 yards of offense in the victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Peyton Manning threw 293 touchdown passes to players drafted in the first round. Aaron Rodgers has thrown two TD passes to first-rounders.
