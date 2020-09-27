Morning Kickoff: Sept. 28

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Trudy Doll poured in 21 points and Jessica Doll added 10 for New Salem in its 57-35 Class B girls basketball victory over Selfridge. Jennifer Kraft accounted for 18 of Selfridge’s total.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Norm Hartman returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Flasher a 14-6 win over Regent. Flasher held an 8-6 lead into the final quarter thanks to a 24-yard TD run by Jerry Schaff. Ben Schaff caught the two-point pass from Allan Reinke to make it 8-6.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joe Kapp threw for seven touchdowns in the Vikings’ 52-14 win over the Baltimore Colts during the 1969 season.

SPORTS HISTORY

1920 — A Chicago grand jury indicts eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series, known as the “Black Sox Scandal.” White Sox owner Charles Comiskey immediately suspends the eight players.