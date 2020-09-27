Morning Kickoff: Sept. 28

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Monday, Sept. 28
High school girls golf: West Region tournament, 10 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
High school boys soccer: West Region play-in games: No. 8 Williston at No. 5 Dickinson, 5 p.m.; No. 7 Mandan at No. 6 Jamestown, 6 p.m.
High school volleyball: Williston at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Baltimore
TV TODAY
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Division Semifinals, Centreville, Va.
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — SK Wyverns at NC Dinos
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas City at Baltimore
STANLEY CUP FINALS
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 6: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS2 — Gold Cup Draw 2021
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Channing Mann had touchdown runs of 6 and 10 yards in the second quarter for Bismarck High in its 20-6 win over Dickinson. Dexter Werner accounted for the other Demon touchdown, returning a blocked punt seven yards for six. Bismarck improved to 3-2 with the road victory. Dickinson’s only score came on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Nick Lupo to Nate Moody.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Trudy Doll poured in 21 points and Jessica Doll added 10 for New Salem in its 57-35 Class B girls basketball victory over Selfridge. Jennifer Kraft accounted for 18 of Selfridge’s total.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Norm Hartman returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Flasher a 14-6 win over Regent. Flasher held an 8-6 lead into the final quarter thanks to a 24-yard TD run by Jerry Schaff. Ben Schaff caught the two-point pass from Allan Reinke to make it 8-6.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Joe Kapp threw for seven touchdowns in the Vikings’ 52-14 win over the Baltimore Colts during the 1969 season.
SPORTS HISTORY
1920 — A Chicago grand jury indicts eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series, known as the “Black Sox Scandal.” White Sox owner Charles Comiskey immediately suspends the eight players.
1951 — Norm Van Brocklin of Los Angeles throws for an NFL-record 554 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 54-14 rout of the New York Yankees. Elroy Hirsch catches four of the touchdown passes and finishes with 173 yards receiving and teammate Tom Fears has 162 yards receiving.
1976 — Muhammad Ali wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Ken Norton at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain his world heavyweight title.
2008 — Brett Favre throws a career-high and Jets-record six touchdown passes, three to Laveranues Coles, and New York takes advantage of mistakes by Arizona in a big second quarter of a 56-35 victory. Kurt Warner completes 40 of 57 passes for 472 yards and two TDs for Arizona.
2012 — Homer Bailey of the Cincinnati Reds throws the season’s seventh no-hitter, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0. The seven no-hitters match the modern record (since 1900) for one season, tying 1990 and 1991.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!