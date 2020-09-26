Morning Kickoff: Sept. 27

WNBA PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Steve Gustin’s 18-yard second-quarter touchdown run tied the game at 6-all and Bernie Dooley booted home the PAT to lift St. Mary’s to a 7-6 football win over Dickinson Central. The Saints won despite being outgained 250-165. The Midgets’ lone point came on an 85-yard scoring sprint by Kent Jesperson in the second quarter.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Nikki Wright scored 18 points in Mandan’s 74-35 win over Minot. Four Braves were in double figures – Angie Frenzel (16), Kari Hanson (15), Amy Friesz (11). Mandan remained unbeaten at 7-0.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Melissa Agnew placed seventh overall to lead the University of Mary women’s track and field team to a second-place finish at the Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minn. Dakota Wolf (16th) and Nocona Frame (17th) also earned top 20 finishes for the Marauders.