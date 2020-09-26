Morning Kickoff: Sept. 27

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Sunday, Sept. 27
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 28
High school girls golf: West Region tournament, 10 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
High school boys soccer: West Region play-in games: No. 8 Williston at No. 5 Dickinson, 5 p.m.; No. 7 Mandan at No. 6 Jamestown, 6 p.m.
High school volleyball: Williston at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
KXMR – Cincinnati at Minnesota
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Tennessee at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at New Orleans
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Russian Grand Prix
6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway
BOWLING
11 a.m./6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Elias Cup, Division Quarterfinals 1, Centreville, Va.
GOLF
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, Dominican Republic
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FSN – Cincinnati at Minnesota
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 6: Boston vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Tennessee at Minnesota
FOX — Chicago at Atlanta
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Dallas at Seattle
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at New Orleans
SOCCER
6 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leeds United at Sheffield United
8 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
NBC — French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ESPN — Game 4: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.
ABC — Game 3: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Steve Gustin’s 18-yard second-quarter touchdown run tied the game at 6-all and Bernie Dooley booted home the PAT to lift St. Mary’s to a 7-6 football win over Dickinson Central. The Saints won despite being outgained 250-165. The Midgets’ lone point came on an 85-yard scoring sprint by Kent Jesperson in the second quarter.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Nikki Wright scored 18 points in Mandan’s 74-35 win over Minot. Four Braves were in double figures – Angie Frenzel (16), Kari Hanson (15), Amy Friesz (11). Mandan remained unbeaten at 7-0.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Melissa Agnew placed seventh overall to lead the University of Mary women’s track and field team to a second-place finish at the Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minn. Dakota Wolf (16th) and Nocona Frame (17th) also earned top 20 finishes for the Marauders.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mark McGwire hit his 70th home run against the Montreal Expos in St. Louis for the Cardinals.
