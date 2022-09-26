 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 27

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Sept. 27

College golf: University of Mary at Winona State tournament, 9 a.m.

High school boys soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s, regional qualifiers: No. 8 Dickinson at No. 5 Jamestown, 5 p.m.; No. 7 Williston at No. 6 Mandan, 6 p.m.

High school volleyball: Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

College volleyball: Bismarck State College at Williston State College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Jamestown; No. 3 Century vs. No. 6 Bismarck; No. 4 Mandan vs. No. 5 Williston.

High school football: Williston at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl.

High school volleyball: Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Garrison at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan State

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

NHL PRESEASON

6 p.m.

NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Boston

9 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Seattle

SOCCER

1 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia; WTA: Parma, Tallinn, Early rounds

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Kelsey Glatt hit 13 kills for Bismarck State College in its 3-0 win over Dakota College-Bottineau. Casey Reamann had 17 digs and four aces for the Mystics, who improved to 15-4. Mackenzie Wade totaled 17 digs and eight kills in the victory for BSC, which remained unbeaten in Mon-Dak play at 6-0.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Kaelsi Boehm had 15 kills and Sarah Just clubbed 14 in Beulah’s 3-2 volleyball win over St. Mary’s. Just amassed a triple double with 16 blocks and 14 digs for the Miners. Shannon O’Neil totaled 28 assists and three aces in the win. For the Saints, Courtney Jacobson connected for a match-high 20 kills. Jacobson also has 12 blocks and four aces. Moxa Giddings added 11 kills for St. Mary's, which dropped the decisive fifth set, 15-9.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): North Dakota State’s Steve Nelson was named the North Central Conference defensive player of the week. The 6-1, 225-pound linebacker from Anoka, Minn., had two key tackles in a goal line stand in the Bison’s 16-10 win over Youngstown State and quarterback Ron Jaworski. Nelson is NDSU's leader in tackles this season with 16 unassisted tackles and 41 assists.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU holds a 12-4 lead on Youngstown State. The Penguins last win over the Bison was during the 2011 season at the Fargodome. 

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

