Morning Kickoff: Sept. 27

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Sept. 27
High school golf: West Region tournament, 10 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
College golf: U-Mary Invitational, Hawktree, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
College volleyball: Minot State at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school boys soccer: West Region play-in game: Mandan at Dickinson.
High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Garrison, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
College volleyball: Williston State at Bismarck State, 7 p.m., Armory.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Philadelphia at Dallas
TV TODAY
FUTSAL
12 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Vilnius, Lithuania
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Detroit
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Colorado
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Dallas (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Chicago (WTA), San Diego & Sofia (ATP), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): David Thomas and Lucas Busman netted two goals each as Mandan powered past Jamestown on the road in West Region soccer. Grant Aasand and Jordan Barth also rattled the onion bag for the Braves. Kyle Butterfield was credited with seven saves for Mandan in the West Region victory.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Aaron Wald scored four different ways in St. Mary’s 37-6 win over Williston. Wald returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown; took an interception back 65 yards for a score; scored on runs of 45 and 5 yards on handoffs; and booted a 20-yard field goal for the Saints. St. Mary’s first TD came on a 73-yard connection from Kyle Weber to Seth Quivey.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mark Giles’ 10-yard touchdown reception from Dennis Montplaisir in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in St. Mary’s 18-14 victory over Minot. Earlier, Montplaisir and Steve McDonald connected for a four-yard scoring strike. The Saints, who scored all 18 of their points in the second half, also got a 33-yard touchdown from Giles after the Saints blocked a punt. Giles scooped it and scored for the Saints.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Alabama lost to unranked Auburn 17-10 on Nov. 24, 2007. The Crimson Tide have won 100 straight since.
