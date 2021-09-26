Morning Kickoff: Sept. 27

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Chicago (WTA), San Diego & Sofia (ATP), Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): David Thomas and Lucas Busman netted two goals each as Mandan powered past Jamestown on the road in West Region soccer. Grant Aasand and Jordan Barth also rattled the onion bag for the Braves. Kyle Butterfield was credited with seven saves for Mandan in the West Region victory.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Aaron Wald scored four different ways in St. Mary’s 37-6 win over Williston. Wald returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown; took an interception back 65 yards for a score; scored on runs of 45 and 5 yards on handoffs; and booted a 20-yard field goal for the Saints. St. Mary’s first TD came on a 73-yard connection from Kyle Weber to Seth Quivey.