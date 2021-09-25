 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 26
0 Comments

Morning Kickoff: Sept. 26

  • 0

MORNING KICKOFF 

Sunday, Sept. 26

College golf: U-Mary Invitational, Hawktree, 11 a.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

High school golf: West Region tournament, 10 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.

College golf: U-Mary Invitational, Hawktree, 9:30 a.m.

 

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota

NFL

2:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota

3 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – N.Y. Jets at Denver

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at San Francisco

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: NHRA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach,

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

 

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Florida St. at Louisville

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

 

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club

NBC —Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

2 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: From Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN – Toronto at Minnesota

1:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City

FOX — Chicago at Cleveland

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Seattle at Minnesota

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

 

SOCCER

8 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin

 

WNBA PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Seattle, Single elimination

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago at Minnesota, Single Elimination

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Elizabeth Meyer had 16 kills and Kari Tveito turned up 16 digs as Mandan prevailed over Minot 3-2 in West Region volleyball. Skylar Tuasen added 16 assists for Mandan and Lexi Goldade connected for seven kills for the 9-4 Braves.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Turtle Lake-Mercer got 15 points from Alecia Kinn and 13 from Tiffany Bentz in a 54-44 win over White Shield. Rose Poitra was the game’s top scorer with 16 points for White Shield.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dan McKenzie had two touchdown runs, including a 58-yarder, and caught another score of 12 yards from Todd Olson, in Williston’s 26-6 triumph over Minot Ryan. John Eckblad added a 1-yard plunged for the Coyotes. Minot Ryan’s six points came on a Henry Busch 11-yard run.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Brian Kelly with 106, one more than Knute Rockne.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News