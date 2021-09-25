Morning Kickoff: Sept. 26

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin

WNBA PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Seattle, Single elimination

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago at Minnesota, Single Elimination

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Elizabeth Meyer had 16 kills and Kari Tveito turned up 16 digs as Mandan prevailed over Minot 3-2 in West Region volleyball. Skylar Tuasen added 16 assists for Mandan and Lexi Goldade connected for seven kills for the 9-4 Braves.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Turtle Lake-Mercer got 15 points from Alecia Kinn and 13 from Tiffany Bentz in a 54-44 win over White Shield. Rose Poitra was the game’s top scorer with 16 points for White Shield.