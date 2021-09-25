Morning Kickoff: Sept. 26

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Sept. 26
College golf: U-Mary Invitational, Hawktree, 11 a.m.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
High school golf: West Region tournament, 10 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
College golf: U-Mary Invitational, Hawktree, 9:30 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota
NFL
2:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota
3 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – N.Y. Jets at Denver
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at San Francisco
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: NHRA Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach,
6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Florida St. at Louisville
3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club
NBC —Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN – Toronto at Minnesota
1:30 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee
6 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City
FOX — Chicago at Cleveland
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Seattle at Minnesota
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco
SOCCER
8 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Austin
WNBA PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Seattle, Single elimination
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago at Minnesota, Single Elimination
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Elizabeth Meyer had 16 kills and Kari Tveito turned up 16 digs as Mandan prevailed over Minot 3-2 in West Region volleyball. Skylar Tuasen added 16 assists for Mandan and Lexi Goldade connected for seven kills for the 9-4 Braves.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Turtle Lake-Mercer got 15 points from Alecia Kinn and 13 from Tiffany Bentz in a 54-44 win over White Shield. Rose Poitra was the game’s top scorer with 16 points for White Shield.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dan McKenzie had two touchdown runs, including a 58-yarder, and caught another score of 12 yards from Todd Olson, in Williston’s 26-6 triumph over Minot Ryan. John Eckblad added a 1-yard plunged for the Coyotes. Minot Ryan’s six points came on a Henry Busch 11-yard run.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Brian Kelly with 106, one more than Knute Rockne.
