Morning Kickoff: Sept. 26

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

5:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNEWS — Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia

WOMEN’S SOCCER

12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at Chicago

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century’s Loren Anderson won the singles title at the West Region tennis tournament in Minot. Anderson outlasted Aaron Berg of Dickinson in a three-set match. The Patriots also took top honors in doubles as Brady Spooner and Zach Holmen outlasted Minot’s Hunter Oothoudt and Mitch Kvigne 7-6 (5) in the third.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Crystal Klein of Century claimed medalist honors at the West Region golf tournament at Tom O’ Leary Golf Course. Klein’s score of 73 was five better than runner-up Alisha Piesik of Williston. Dickinson won the team title (332). Century (341) was second.