Morning Kickoff: Sept. 26

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Saturday, Sept. 26

High school football: Minot at Century, 1:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys soccer: Williston at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Jamestown Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.

High school girls swimming: Mandan Triangular, 11 a.m.; Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Century

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Minnesota

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Central Florida at East Carolina

ESPN — Florida at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana

FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa State at Texas Christian

2:30 p.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State

CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State

ESPN — Army at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe

FOX — Texas at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Missouri

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Florida State at Miami

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Troy at BYWU

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Club Championship, Dominican Republic

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Minnesota

FOX — Milwaukee at St. Louis

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fla.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

7 p.m.

NBC — Game 5: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Alberta

RUGBY

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, Semifinal, France

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle at Tottenham

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

5:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPNEWS — Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia

WOMEN’S SOCCER

12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at Chicago

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century’s Loren Anderson won the singles title at the West Region tennis tournament in Minot. Anderson outlasted Aaron Berg of Dickinson in a three-set match. The Patriots also took top honors in doubles as Brady Spooner and Zach Holmen outlasted Minot’s Hunter Oothoudt and Mitch Kvigne 7-6 (5) in the third.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Crystal Klein of Century claimed medalist honors at the West Region golf tournament at Tom O’ Leary Golf Course. Klein’s score of 73 was five better than runner-up Alisha Piesik of Williston. Dickinson won the team title (332). Century (341) was second.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Barry Bentz returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown in Bismarck’s 13-point second quarter en route to a 21-0 win over Minot Ryan. The Demons improved to 3-1 with the win. Scott Hewitt added a one-yard scoring dive for the Demons. Hewitt carried the football 18 times for 104 yards.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Maris hit his 60th home run against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jack Fisher.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

