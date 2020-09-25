Morning Kickoff: Sept. 26

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Saturday, Sept. 26
High school football: Minot at Century, 1:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school cross country: Jamestown Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Triangular, 11 a.m.; Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Century
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Central Florida at East Carolina
ESPN — Florida at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Georgia Southern at Louisiana
FOX — Kansas State at Oklahoma
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa State at Texas Christian
2:30 p.m.
ABC — West Virginia at Oklahoma State
CBS — Mississippi State at Louisiana State
ESPN — Army at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe
FOX — Texas at Texas Tech
6 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Missouri
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida State at Miami
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — Troy at BYWU
GOLF
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Club Championship, Dominican Republic
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Minnesota
FOX — Milwaukee at St. Louis
NBA PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fla.
STANLEY CUP FINAL
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 5: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Alberta
RUGBY
1 p.m.
NBCSN — Champions Cup: Saracens at Racing 92, Semifinal, France
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle at Tottenham
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPNEWS — Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Spezia
WOMEN’S SOCCER
12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at Chicago
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century’s Loren Anderson won the singles title at the West Region tennis tournament in Minot. Anderson outlasted Aaron Berg of Dickinson in a three-set match. The Patriots also took top honors in doubles as Brady Spooner and Zach Holmen outlasted Minot’s Hunter Oothoudt and Mitch Kvigne 7-6 (5) in the third.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Crystal Klein of Century claimed medalist honors at the West Region golf tournament at Tom O’ Leary Golf Course. Klein’s score of 73 was five better than runner-up Alisha Piesik of Williston. Dickinson won the team title (332). Century (341) was second.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Barry Bentz returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown in Bismarck’s 13-point second quarter en route to a 21-0 win over Minot Ryan. The Demons improved to 3-1 with the win. Scott Hewitt added a one-yard scoring dive for the Demons. Hewitt carried the football 18 times for 104 yards.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Maris hit his 60th home run against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jack Fisher.
