Morning Kickoff: Sept. 25

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Beth Grossheuch scored in the 73rd minute to lift the University of Mary to a 2-1 college women's soccer victory over Jamestown College. Abbey Grossheuch scored in the middle of the first half to give the Marauders a 1-0 lead. Amy Ganzer evened the score early in the second half. U-Mary goalkeeper Yolanda Davis made six saves to earn the win. The Marauders upped their record to 5-4.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck State College swept a Mon-Dak Conference baseball doubleheader from UND-Ellendale at Municipal Ballpark by scores of 6-4 and 2-1. Mystics right-hander Mike Montgomery will probably remember the second game for a while. He threw 160 pitches while going the distance in an 11-inning duel with Tom Pahl, stranding 16 Dusties along the way. Rick Trydahl won the first game with relief help from Tim Dockter, who picked up a save. Leadoff hitter Dan Brew rapped four hits and drove in four runs during the lengthy twin bill. He hit a game-tying home run in the second game.