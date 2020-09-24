 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 25

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Friday, Sept. 25

High school boys tennis: Century at Williston, 3 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Shiloh Christian at Killdeer, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Minot Duals, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

High school football: Minot at Century, 1:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys soccer: Williston at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Jamestown Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.

High school girls swimming: Mandan Triangular, 11 a.m.; Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck vs. Legacy

6:30

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Legacy

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Shiloh at Killdeer

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Minnesota

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, Dominican Republic

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FSN — Cincinnati at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 5: Miami vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.

STANLEY CUP FINALS

7 p.m.

NBC — Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A safety proved to be the difference as Napoleon-Gackle Streeter nipped New Rockford-Sheyenne 8-6 in nine-man football at Napoleon. Wade Rath-Wald gave NGS a first-quarter safety, and Kaleb Edmonson scored on a one-yard run to put NRS ahead 6-2 after three quarters. Jonah Schwartzenberger's one-yard run in the fourth quarter gave NGS its winning margin.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Beth Grossheuch scored in the 73rd minute to lift the University of Mary to a 2-1 college women's soccer victory over Jamestown College. Abbey Grossheuch scored in the middle of the first half to give the Marauders a 1-0 lead. Amy Ganzer evened the score early in the second half. U-Mary goalkeeper Yolanda Davis made six saves to earn the win. The Marauders upped their record to 5-4.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck State College swept a Mon-Dak Conference baseball doubleheader from UND-Ellendale at Municipal Ballpark by scores of 6-4 and 2-1. Mystics right-hander Mike Montgomery will probably remember the second game for a while. He threw 160 pitches while going the distance in an 11-inning duel with Tom Pahl, stranding 16 Dusties along the way. Rick Trydahl won the first game with relief help from Tim Dockter, who picked up a save. Leadoff hitter Dan Brew rapped four hits and drove in four runs during the lengthy twin bill. He hit a game-tying home run in the second game.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings hold a 4-1 series lead on the Titans with the first meeting on Dec. 9, 2001.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

