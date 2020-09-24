Morning Kickoff: Sept. 25

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Friday, Sept. 25
High school boys tennis: Century at Williston, 3 p.m.
High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Shiloh Christian at Killdeer, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center; Century at Minot Duals, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
High school football: Minot at Century, 1:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school cross country: Jamestown Invitational, 10 a.m., Parkhurst Recreation Area.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Triangular, 11 a.m.; Minot Invitational, 11 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck vs. Legacy
6:30
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Legacy
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Shiloh at Killdeer
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Syracuse
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, Dominican Republic
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FSN — Cincinnati at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 5: Miami vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.
STANLEY CUP FINALS
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A safety proved to be the difference as Napoleon-Gackle Streeter nipped New Rockford-Sheyenne 8-6 in nine-man football at Napoleon. Wade Rath-Wald gave NGS a first-quarter safety, and Kaleb Edmonson scored on a one-yard run to put NRS ahead 6-2 after three quarters. Jonah Schwartzenberger's one-yard run in the fourth quarter gave NGS its winning margin.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Beth Grossheuch scored in the 73rd minute to lift the University of Mary to a 2-1 college women's soccer victory over Jamestown College. Abbey Grossheuch scored in the middle of the first half to give the Marauders a 1-0 lead. Amy Ganzer evened the score early in the second half. U-Mary goalkeeper Yolanda Davis made six saves to earn the win. The Marauders upped their record to 5-4.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck State College swept a Mon-Dak Conference baseball doubleheader from UND-Ellendale at Municipal Ballpark by scores of 6-4 and 2-1. Mystics right-hander Mike Montgomery will probably remember the second game for a while. He threw 160 pitches while going the distance in an 11-inning duel with Tom Pahl, stranding 16 Dusties along the way. Rick Trydahl won the first game with relief help from Tim Dockter, who picked up a save. Leadoff hitter Dan Brew rapped four hits and drove in four runs during the lengthy twin bill. He hit a game-tying home run in the second game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings hold a 4-1 series lead on the Titans with the first meeting on Dec. 9, 2001.
