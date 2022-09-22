Morning Kickoff: Sept. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Sept. 23

College cross country: University of Mary at Roy Griak Invitational, Minneapolis.

College volleyball: Upper Iowa at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s soccer: University of Mary at Upper Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Fargo Davies at Century, 9 a.m., Sertoma; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 12 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Rapid City (S.D.) Invitational, 2 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Century at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 6:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – St. Mary’s at Mandan

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Killdeer at Beulah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Angels at Minnesota

NAHL

6:45 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen

TV TODAY

BOXING

9 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (Super-Featherweights)

CFL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

FIBA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. China, Group A, Sydney

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

APPLETV — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Baltimore

7 p.m.

BSN — L.A. Angels at Minnesota

9:10 p.m.

APPLETV — St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Dusseldorf, Germany

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Metz (ATP), Quarterfinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Metz (ATP), Quarterfinals

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego (ATP), Quarterfinals; Tokyo (WTA), Seoul (WTA), Semifinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): St. Mary’s earned a tough 1-0 win over Mandan in boys soccer behind a 60th-minute tally by Ben Weisbeck. Nathan Vetter assisted on the goal. Thomas Gilchrist made three saves for St. Mary’s, with opposite Brendan Ereth making fourteen saves for the Braves. The lone yellow cards in the match went to Mandan, with Grant Aasand and Michael Helmers being called to account.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck High halted a three-game winning streak by Minot in boys soccer with a 4-2 win over the Magicians. Bismarck’s Christopher Nilsson had three assists in the win, dishing helpers to Josh Stenson, Steve Zottnick and Nick White while Bismarck’s defense did just enough to hold the Magicians off. Minot closed the gap to 3-2 with the final goal of the first half and the first goal of the second, but White’s tally gave Bismarck the breathing room it needed to seal the win. Bismarck was shown five yellow cards, including one flashed at Nilsson. Casey Schumacher scored an unassisted goal for Bismarck’s third tally. Brent Nelson made 12 save in the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The fundraiser to build a pro house at Riverwood Golf Course passed the minimum figure promoters of the project felt was necessary to ensure a 50 by 80-foot building would be installed at the 18-hole course. Spearheaded by Bismarck businessman Ted Welk, the project crossed the $12,000 mark raised from outside sources in hopes of drawing a funding grant from the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation.

TRIVIA ANSWER

With their win Thursday, Cleveland now leads the Thursday Night Football series 3-2.

