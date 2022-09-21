Morning Kickoff: Sept. 22

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Sept. 22

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Williston; Century at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Mandan at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

College cross country: University of Mary at Roy Griak Invitational, Minneapolis.

College volleyball: Upper Iowa at University of Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s soccer: University of Mary at Upper Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Fargo Davies at Century, Noon, Sertoma; Valley City at Century, 3 p.m., Sertoma; Valley City at Legacy, 10 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Rapid City (S.D.) Invitational, 2 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Century at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 6:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- New Salem-Almont at Richardton-Taylor

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — West Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Georgia St.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Chattanooga at Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

6 p.m.

FS1 — St. John's at Georgetown

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup, Day 1: U.S. vs. International, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

MLBN — L.A. Angels at Texas

6 p.m.

FOX — Boston at NY Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cleveland

SOCCER

9 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Belarus

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Latvia vs. Moldova

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Wales

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: San Diego, Metz; WTA: Tokyo, Seoul, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Mandan tennis team defeated Century 9-0, which Mandan coach Paul Christen believed to be the Braves’ first win over Century in boys tennis since the early 1980s. Ben Wanner beat Joe Janes in No. 1 singles, 6-4, 7-5. Erik Porter beat Sam Mastel at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-4. Kyler Vogel and Porter beat Century’s Janes and Brian Swanberg at No. 1 doubles in one of the two doubles matches to go three sets (5-7, 7-5, 6-3).

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary’s men’s soccer team defeated Illinois’ St. Xavier University 3-0 at the Cardinal Stritch Invitational behind first-half goals from Ryan Slipka, Rodney Colson, and Filipe Cunha. Shelby Sanchez assisted on Slipka and Colson’s goals and Shaun Calver assisted Cunha’s tally.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College’s baseball team continued a hot start to their fall season, shutting out Lake Region Junior College 4-0 and 13-0 to move to 5-1. Randy Will struck out 14 while allowing a single hit and six walks in the 4-0 win. Al Kunick got his third win of the year in Game 2, tossing five innings while allowing just one hit and striking out five. Kunick also stole home in each game.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez also played 17 NFL seasons at tight end.

