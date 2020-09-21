Morning Kickoff: Sept. 22

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
High school boys soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Standing Rock, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Sept. 24
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school football: Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — SK Wyverns at LG Twins
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — New York Yankees at Toronto
6:30 p.m.
FSN – Detroit at Minnesota
8 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Arizona
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver, Orlando, Fla.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan won the even-numbered games. Minot won the odd ones. The problem for the Braves is a full-length volleyball match consists of five games. That made the Majettes 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14 winners in a West Region match at Minot. Holly Johnson smacked 21 kills, had 14 digs and drilled three aces to lead the Majettes to victory. Amber Riopelle and Elizabeth Meyer logged 12 kills apiece for Mandan.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Underwood, down three points after three quarters, rallied to defeat visiting Dodge-Golden Valley-Halliday 65-62 in Class B girls basketball. Underwood, up 43-36 at halftime, trailed 50-47 going into the fourth quarter. Kayla Baumann scored 24 points and Tracy Strasser pitched in 15 for the winning Comets. Danie Frafford scored 20 points to lead the way for D-GV-H.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jamestown posted a 52 to end Bismarck's four-year domination of the Bismarck Quarterback Club cross country meet. Bismarck finished 19 points behind the Blue Jays with a score of 71. Raleigh St. Gertrude's claimed third, scoring an 87 on the flat Riverwood Golf Course layout. Myron Burman of Tuttle was the first man into the chute, completing the two miles in 9:38.8. Jon Gossett of Jamestown placed second in 9:45 and Brian Guler of Bismarck ran a 9:52 to take third. The Blue Jays placed four runners in the top 15.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jerry West and Larry Bird were each finished second four times for NBA MVP.
