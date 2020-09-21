Morning Kickoff: Sept. 22

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jamestown posted a 52 to end Bismarck's four-year domination of the Bismarck Quarterback Club cross country meet. Bismarck finished 19 points behind the Blue Jays with a score of 71. Raleigh St. Gertrude's claimed third, scoring an 87 on the flat Riverwood Golf Course layout. Myron Burman of Tuttle was the first man into the chute, completing the two miles in 9:38.8. Jon Gossett of Jamestown placed second in 9:45 and Brian Guler of Bismarck ran a 9:52 to take third. The Blue Jays placed four runners in the top 15.