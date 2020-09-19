Morning Kickoff: Sept. 20

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Sunday, Sept. 20
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 21
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
High school boys soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Standing Rock, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Indianapolis
11:30 a.m.
KXMR – Atlanta at Dallas
3 p.m.
KXMR – Kansas City at San Diego
TV TODAY
CYCLING
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Final Stage, Mantes to Champs-Elysees, 76 miles
GOLF
9 a.m./11 a.m.
GOLF/NBC — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Final Round, Mamaroneck, N.Y
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: From Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Natalma Stakes, Toronto
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
3 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Oakland
6 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 2: Denver vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Denver at Pittsburgh
FOX — Minnesota at Indianapolis
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
7:20 p.m.
NBC — New England at Seattle
SOCCER
1 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.
2 p.m.
ABC — Game 1: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A victory got away from the University of Mary as the Marauders surrendered an own goal in the final seven minutes of a women's soccer game at Wayne, Neb. Two scoreless overtimes left the Marauders with a 2-2 tie. Michelle Jones and Jessica Curl scored the U-Mary goals. The Marauders outshot the Wildcats 13-10 with U-Mary goalkeeper Kassie Young making eight saves.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Al Bortke, director of athletics at the University of Mary, has been named the national athletic director of the year by the NAIA. Bortke qualified for consideration by winning conference and regional awards earlier. There were 14 finalists. Bortke has been with the university for 27 years. He has been the athletic director since 1989.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Senior fullback Kent Jesperson scored four touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards to lead Dickinson to a 34-0 intracity victory over Dickinson Trinity in WDA football. Jesperson scored on runs of 18 and five yards, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Mark McGregor and returned an interception 53 yards to score.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jerry Rice caught at least one pass in 274 straight games, stretching from 1985 to 2004.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!