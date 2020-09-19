Morning Kickoff: Sept. 20

WNBA PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.

2 p.m.

ABC — Game 1: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A victory got away from the University of Mary as the Marauders surrendered an own goal in the final seven minutes of a women's soccer game at Wayne, Neb. Two scoreless overtimes left the Marauders with a 2-2 tie. Michelle Jones and Jessica Curl scored the U-Mary goals. The Marauders outshot the Wildcats 13-10 with U-Mary goalkeeper Kassie Young making eight saves.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Al Bortke, director of athletics at the University of Mary, has been named the national athletic director of the year by the NAIA. Bortke qualified for consideration by winning conference and regional awards earlier. There were 14 finalists. Bortke has been with the university for 27 years. He has been the athletic director since 1989.